Sun, 15 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

‘The Batman’ shuts down production amid coronavirus concerns

'The Batman' shuts down production amid coronavirus concerns
March 15
12:07 2020
Amid growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, Warner Bros. has announced that production for ‘The Batman’ will shut down for two weeks.

“Warner Bros. Pictures feature production of ‘The Batman’ will hault filming for two weeks beginning today. The studio will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the studio said in a statement on Saturday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suspension comes as the film crew was planning location change to Liverpool.

It is currently unknown if the hiatus will affect the film’s scheduled June 2021 release.

The upcoming film stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham City DA Gil Colson.

Source: Deccan Chronicle

