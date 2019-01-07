The Best Cheap Motor Insurance for 2018

NET Bureau

Car insurance is a mandatory legal requirement in Dubai as well as the entire UAE. When it comes to getting the best car insurance in Dubai, you will be able to get many options as there are many service providers for the same. However, the price should not be the only factor while determining motor insurance. The company from which insurance is being taken should also be reputed and reliable. Along with it, there are also certain other factors that should be taken into account. Some of them are as follows.

Compare different quotes – It is always a good idea to compare quotes of different companies before getting the best insurance in Dubai. Cheaper policies may not always provide a good cover and associated benefits. So, while finding out the price of different policies, it is equally important to determine what types of benefits are being offered by each of them.

Having an excess is beneficial – An excess is an amount that a customer needs to pay if in case there is a claim on the insurance policy. It is always helpful to have some excess in your policy so that if needed, you can always claim it back from the company for settling any claim. You can also expect to get a better deal in this way as most companies have attractive offers in them. The only thing to keep in mind while going for excess is that a customer should be able to afford it comfortably while buying the policy.

Try improving on no claims history – Companies usually reward drivers who have a safe history of driving. Therefore, having a safe driving history can be highly beneficial while getting the best car insurance in Dubai.

Paying attention to the above-mentioned facts can be very helpful while buying a car insurance policy in Dubai. Apart from the above-mentioned facts, we should also be aware of the types of car insurance policies that are available in Dubai. These are mentioned as follows.

Comprehensive car insurance – This type of car insurance can be helpful against theft or fire, and it can also pay out to a third party in case of an accident. It also covers an owner’s car damage due to a crash or bumps.

Third-party insurance – If there is damage to a third-party vehicle by an owner’s car, this type of insurance can be helpful to cover the damage. It is the most basic type of motor insurance and is comparatively cheaper than comprehensive policy although this type of insurance will not pay for damages to an owner’s car.

In the following sections, we take a look at some of the best insurance in Dubai that is easily available and look at their pros and cons.

Adamjee Insurance – It is a standard fully comprehensive insurance plan that is designed for all types of car owners. It is one of the best car insurance in Dubai as you can also expect some discounts on insurance from this company. It also offers an excess of AED 1,000 that means a lower premium amount and a third-party damage limit of AED 2 million. car-owners can also avail of silver roadside assistance with this policy.

Pros:

1) It is a fully comprehensive policy with a lower premium.

2) It offers a superb a third-party damage limit.

3) There is roadside assistance available.

Cons:

1) The replacement car rental can be a bit low.

Dubai Insurance – The Silver policy from Dubai is undoubtedly one of the best insurance in Dubai as it is a fully comprehensive plan and covers all types of car owners. An excess of AED 1,000 and a third-party damage limit of AED two million can also be availed from it. Car owners can get a repair facility from a pre-approved garage along with roadside assistance facility. An extra AED 115 is also earmarked in it for replacement car rental.

Pros:

1) It is a fully comprehensive policy with an attractive third-party damage limit.

2) Car-owners can avail the facility of a pre-approved garage for repairs.

Cons:

1) The premium of the policy is slightly on the higher side.

Al Buhaira National Insurance Company – The standard insurance policy from this company is also one of the best car insurance Dubai and offers an excess of AED 1,000. There is a third-party damage limit of AED two million along with the facility of repairs from a pre-approved garage. One of the advantages of this insurance policy is an extra AED 200 for replacement car rental and Gold roadside assistance.

Pros:

1) It is a fully comprehensive plan designed for all types of car owners.

2) A facility of a pre-approved garage is available for repairs.

Cons:

1) For the excess that is being offered by it, the premium price seems a bit on the higher side.

Salama Insurance – The Standard plan from this company can be quite attractive for any car-owner as the excess for the plan is AED 500. There is also an extra AED 175 allocated for a replacement car rental when the owner’s car is not available. A third-party damage limit of AED two million is offered with it, and Silver roadside assistance is also provided. As with any other insurance company, it also offers the facility of a pre-approved garage for carrying out repairs.

Pros:

1) The excess of this insurance is AED 500 only.

2) It offers Silver roadside assistance for all types of help.

Cons:

1) Compared to other companies’ plans, it only offers AED 175 as a replacement rental car price.

Dar Al Takaful Insurance Company – The ASAS plan from this company is fully comprehensive in nature and can also be considered as the best insurance in Dubai. It offers an excess of AED 1,000 along with Gold roadside assistance. A third-party damage limit of AED two million is also offered with it, and a replacement car rental of AED 200 is also provided with this plan.

Pros:

1) An excess of AED 1,000 is provided with it and an attractive replacement car rental.

2) There is a Gold roadside assistance plan from this insurance company.

Cons:

1) For all the standard benefits provided by this firm, the premium amount is slightly more.

i-Insured Insurance – The Premium plan from this company is fully comprehensive with an excess of AED 500 and a facility of a pre-approved garage for carrying out repairs which help it in being one of the best insurance in Dubai. There is also a provision of AED 200 for replacement car rental and a silver roadside assistance help. There is a third-party damage limit of AED 2 million so that any type of eventuality can be met easily.

Pros:

1) The company offers an excess of AED 500 and a silver roadside assistance help.

2) An extra AED 200 is provided for replacement car rental.

Cons:

1) The roadside assistance of Silver for the premium price seems to be on the lower side.

Union Insurance – The Silver policy from this company is fully comprehensive and can guarantee a car owner adequate comfort. That is why it is also one of the best car insurance in Dubai. It offers an excess of AED 750 and a very attractive third-party damage limit of AED 3.5 million. There is also a roadside assistance facility provided along with this policy and a facility of a pre-approved garage for getting a car repaired adequately.

Pros:

1) An amount of AED 3.5 million is offered as third-party damage limit.

2) Only AED 750 is needed for availing its excess.

Cons:

1) The roadside assistance facility offered by this insurance company seems less for the policy.

Al Sagr Insurance – The Standard insurance policy from this company is one of the best insurance in Dubai as an AED 1,000 is offered by it for the excess. There is a replacement rental car of an extra AED 150 and a provision for roadside assistance. Customers can also get a pre-approved garage facility for repairing their car and a third-party damage limit of AED two million.

Pros:

1) The excess offered by this company is worth AED 1,000.

2) There is an extra replacement car rental of AED 150 for all customers of this policy.

Cons:

1) The premium price is around AED 4,000, but benefits do not seem to be quite adequate.

Oriental Insurance Company – It offers a fully comprehensive plan for customers that can be very well-suited for all types of car owners and so, it can also be considered to be one of the best insurance in Dubai. Apart from all the regular features, this insurance firm offers an extra AED 50 for roadside assistance, and that can be very helpful in times of need.

Pros:

1) It offers a third-party damage limit of AED 2.5 million.

2) There is an excess of AED 1,000 with this policy from the company.

Cons:

1) The premium price is one of the highest for all the benefits in its class.

Conclusion – We have seen here some of the best car insurance Dubai offers to its residents. Depending upon one’s need and suitability, a policy can be chosen that suits best for a car owner. However, it is also important to ensure that there is sufficient excess that can take care of any added need that may arise later o