Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

The BJP “brought back to life” 37 people for casting votes, accuses Congress candidate Tai Nikio

April 22
17:24 2019
NET Bureau

The BJP “brought back to life” 37 people for casting votes at the polling stations in Pating and Checki villages on April 11, says Tai Nikio, Congress candidate for the Nyapin Assembly seat in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, the EVMs in the Nyobia circle of the district could have been tampered with as six booths did not have CCTV cameras, he said on Sunday.

Elections were held to 57 of the 60 Assembly seats in the State. Three candidates won uncontested.

“We have lodged complaints at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer on the dead voters besides filing an FIR on blatant violation of election procedures,” Mr. Tai said, demanding re-polling.

“Our polling agents were barred from entering some polling stations. A few were also kidnapped and tortured. Bamang Jarjo, a polling agent, was threatened with dire consequences,” he said.

The State’s election officials said the complaints were being looked into.

State Minister Bamang Felix and Nyapin’s BJP candidate had earlier accused Congress supporters of attacking his convoy during campaigning on April 1. This was after State Congress Committee president Takam Sanjoy said the BJP had indulged in booth capturing, kidnapping and assault of party workers.

Source: The Hindu

2019 Assembly Election2019 General Electionarunachal pradeshBJPINC
Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.