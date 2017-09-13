Wed, 13 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

The Body Shop to Fund Wild Life Project in Meghalaya

The Body Shop to Fund Wild Life Project in Meghalaya
September 13
13:12 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Beauty brand ‘The Body Shop’ on Tuesday announced commencement of its bio-bridge project at Garo Hills in Meghalaya in partnership with Wildlife Trust of India as part of its CSR initiative.

Additionally, the company is looking to raise Rs 20 million out of the transactions at its outlets in the next two months to fund the project partly. It has pledged to protect endangered Indian elephant and Western Hoolock Gibbon, besides other threatened species in the region.

“The bio-bridge is about creating forest covers of habitats and that allow the forest to flourish and the inhabitants to thrive and co-exist,” The Body Shop India COO Shriti Malhotra told reporters in New Delhi.

For every transaction at its outlets, the company said it would plant one square metre of habitat in the region. Malhotra said it is a programme where the people who are using our products will contribute and part of the business of The Body Shop will be utilised for this project.

-PTI

Tags
bio-bridge projectThe Body ShopThe Body Shop Garo HillsWildlife Trust of India
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.