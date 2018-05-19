The Child Champions

April Edition, Special Story

Childhood is undoubtedly the happiest and most special part of one’s life. This period is full of fun and innocence. However, a happy and a content childhood is not in every child’s destiny. Circumstances, on several occasions, play a cruel role in shaping the life and destiny of a child. At a tender age when a child goes to school and play with his mates, however, there are a few children who take up the responsibility of supporting their families apart from struggling for their own rights.

Sayantani Deb gets candid with such a few young child heroes, mostly residing in the tea-belt areas. They have not just supported their families but have also stood up strong for their own rights.

Standing Tall: Ajita Kullu

Ayoung girl from Tinkharia Tea Estate of Dhekialjuli area of Assam, Ajita stood strong against poverty ensuring that the studies her own and her younger sister is not hampered by their present situation.

“I hail from Tinkharia tea-estate. We are a family of five. Apart from my parents, we are three siblings. Both my parents are daily wage labourers and we are completely dependent on tea garden for our livelihood,” says Ajita.

“My parents earn a humble salary of Rs 137 per day each, which is way too less for supporting a family of five. We find it difficult to support our basic needs,” she adds on further.

Speaking about the challenges and obstacles that she has faced and overcome, Ajita says, “Poverty is the main obstacle. My parents struggle to meet the basic requirements of our studies. I often feel like leaving school and join my parents as a labourer to support my siblings’ studies. At times, my parents even fail to buy clothes for us even during festivals. On many occasions, we even go to school without a pen or a book.”

“Despite the challenges, I feel enriched by the awareness programme organised by a local organisation in our tea garden on the importance of education. Post attending the programmes, we have felt stimulated to pursue our studies as we realized that it is only education which can end our poverty,” she shares.

Here, it is important to note that Save the Children has come up with a helping hand to support these children and over the years the NGO has carried out a slew of activities for the benefits of these children.

Sharing about the support she has received from the NGO, Ajita says, “Save the Children has had a tremendous impact in my life. It was through their project that I was enlightened about child rights. Further, the organization has provided me with the exposure to several orientation programmes which made me confident to speak about the issues related to the conditions of the children in the tea gardens.”

Ajita, who is now the leader of a children’s group in her area was one of the key speakers at the State Consultation and Media event held in Guwahati and Siliguri where she spoke on child rights. She has also participated in a five-daylong life skill training on Lalita Babu at Tezpur and later imparted the same knowledge to the children of her area on Lalita Babu.

As a responsible citizen, Ajita along with her few mates took up the responsibility for organising cleanliness drive in her area. The children group has also managed to re-enrol 104 drop-out children back in schools.

She is also an active member of drama groups performing major campaigns on child labour, child education, children’s rights as well as protection of children from any form of violence like child trafficking, child marriage, etc.

“Although my family comes from a poor background, however, but they have always been supportive and they have always motivated me. So I want to complete my studies and achieve success in life so that I am able to support my family and break the shackles of poverty,” she says while narrating about her dream in life.

Beyond All Odds: Debdas Karmakar

The eldest son of Gobindo Karmakar and Rudan Karmakar of Dhekiajuli Tea Estate, Debdas is a Class IX student.

In a candid chat with Northeast Today, Debdas said that his childhood was quite different from others.

“It was not smooth like others. My father was an alcoholic and this led to severe differences between my parents,” recalls Debdas.

“My mother passed away when I was in Class IV and since then I and my younger sister have been staying with my uncle,” he adds on quickly.

Living without parents, under the guardianship of someone else is never an easy thing, especially when one is a child. And this is exactly what though which Debdas went through.

“Due to the lack of parents’ support, I didn’t get adequate facilities to meet my basic needs. After completing my lower primary schooling, I had to struggle a lot to pursue my high school education. Every day I had to travel 12 kilometres to my school since there was no school nearby except for the lower primary school in my garden,” says Debdas.

However, challenges have made Debdas stronger and far more resolute.

“I will continue with my education, no matter what comes in front. I am thankful for the support that my uncle and aunty have bestowed upon,” he says.

Debdas too has been immensely helped and guided by Save the Children. The NGO motivated him to visit the meetings that were organised for the community awareness on child rights.

“After attending the meetings organised by Save the Children, I gradually became aware of child rights. These meetings taught about the rights to which I am entitled to and how these rights get violated. And after attending several such programmes and meetings, I became more confident and I built up the courage to speak in front of the public, voicing my opinion about child rights and issues; especially of those children who are from the tea garden areas,” says Debdas.

It is said that if a person has the desire to achieve something in life, then the entire universe conspires him to help in achieving it. And something similar happened with Debdas. His rendezvous with the Save the Children turned out to be a life changer. Today, Debdas is not just a confident young boy, but he is also a motivator for several others like him.

“So far I have participated in various regional and state level programmes relating to child rights and I have spoken on the issues affecting the well-being of the children from tea gardens,” says Debdas.

Some of the key events where he has spoken include State Level Workshop with Adolescents on Protection of Child Rights in Tea Gardens of Assam organised in collaboration with Department of Labour & Employment, the Government of Assam and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). He also attended the Festival of Knowledge for Children at Guwahati in 2016 and 2017 and played a crucial role in interfaces between child leaders and elected representatives.

After getting trained in this field, Debdas start an awareness campaign on his own. He made door to door visit to aware parents to enroll and send their children to school. He even takes out cleanliness drive in his area along with other children. In short, he is doing his every bit for creating a child-friendly environment in the tea garden.

“No matter what I will definitely continue my studies and will become an engineer,” he shares.

The Changemaker: Gladson Bage

Hailing from a remote corner of the tea garden in Biswanath district, 17-year-old Gladson Bage lives in the Anandpur line of the Halem Tea Estate. Both his parents are tea garden labourers.

“I always saw my parents struggling to meet the basic needs as poverty has been an additional member of the family. Because of this during my high school I once thought of dropping out of and engage myself in the tea garden with my fellow mates,” recalls Gladson while sharing his story with Northeast Today.

“However, my love for studies helped me to sail through the thick times and this made me more confident. I want to work and bring a wave of change in the lives of the people around me,” Gladson adds on.

“There are many incidents which occurred in the lives of the people residing in the tea garden areas. I have always wanted to work for them. But due to the lack of confidence, I always ended up being a silent observer,” he shares.

Gladson Bage too was inspired and motivated by the capacity building initiatives of Save the Children in the tea garden areas.

“The initiative taken by Save the Children changed me completely. I gradually came to the front to work for the upliftment of the community and I also continued my studies,” says Gladson.

Gladson also changed the mindset of the parents who were earlier reluctant to send their children to school. Gladson has received training at Lalita Babu Program— a comprehensive model of life skills development at Tezpur in 2017.

Gladson too has participated in a number of workshops for adolescents on child protection and rights, organised in the tea gardens of Sivsagar in 2016. He was also selected to the 13th knowledge festival held in Guwahati. Here, he spoke on the conditions of children living in the tea gardens in front of the elected representatives to the Assam Legislative Assembly.

“The experience has made me confident and made me determined to dedicate my life to bringing change in my community,” he adds.

Gladson now teaches the children of Anandpur line about good habits and motivates them to study hard and contribute to the development of the society. He also provides free tuition for the children in his locality.

Gladson wants to continue his study and serve the society as an engineer.

Final Words

These children from the tea garden areas have shown that nothing in life is impossible if the determination and the will to change the society is strong. No matter how hard life may be, but when one has the will the way is paved out automatically.

Save the Children

Save the Children is a leading child rights organisation working across 19 states including Assam to ensure a world in which every child attains the rights to survival, protection, development and participation in concurrence with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC). The organisation is committed to protect children from all forms of deprivation and empower these children to advocate their own rights and entitlements.

In 2014 Save the Children joined hands with two organisations in Assam, People’ Action for Development (PAD) and Promotion and Advancement of Justice, Harmony and Rights of Adivasis (PAJRA) for initiating a pilot project “Protecting the Children of Tea Tribes in Assam from Rights Violations” with the commitment to reach more than 10,000 children from 10 tea gardens across 4 blocks of the districts.