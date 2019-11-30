The Chocolate Room kickstarts operation at Tezpur.

NET Bureau

India’s distinctive boutique cafe, The Chocolate Room was inaugurated in Tezpur on the 29th of November. The Chocolate Room Tezpur is also a Chocolate café where people can enjoy varieties of dishes; it also comes with a live kitchen concept. This is the second outlet in Assam after Silchar and 4th outlet in Northeastern region. This is the 318th store in India.

The chocolate room is committed to excellence and innovation. Right from the sizzling hot to cold slurps to sweet or savory snacks, appetizing beverages, delicious desserts. The Chocolate Room has it all to set your mood right and sends your taste bud on a trip. The Chocolate Bomb is one of the major specialties along with Italian hot chocolate and Belgium chocolate.

The owner of the café has also announced that they are going to contribute a small portion of their profit for various CSR activities over the period of time. They will also provide educational Scholarship to one student from HS or Graduation depending on the merit and financial background.

Rajashree Goswami, Co-Owner on the occasion said, “We are trying to create a chocolate culture in the city which is very much different from our idea of chocolate. Besides we are also trying to follow the eco-friendly concept where almost 98 % of our cutlery and other usages are made of environment-friendly products.”

“Tezpur is known for its cultural heritage and every year the city welcomes a large number of tourists across the globe. Coffee culture is there in the city for a long time, but what is lacking is the quality. Being a part of the city, it is one of the major points which have driven us to take the responsibility of opening a café which is best in itself.” she added.

About The Chocolate Room

The Chocolate Room was established in the year of 2007. From last 10 years the company has grown very fast. Now the brand has its presence in 11 countries, 20+ states, 50+ cities and 290+ chocolate cafes across the globe. It’s the first chocolate café brand which started giving franchise in the Indian market and it’s the first who introduced live kitchen concept in the Indian cafe industry to serve fresh food.