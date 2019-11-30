Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 30 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

The Chocolate Room kickstarts operation at Tezpur.

The Chocolate Room kickstarts operation at Tezpur.
November 30
14:03 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

India’s distinctive boutique cafe, The Chocolate Room was inaugurated in Tezpur on the 29th of November. The Chocolate Room Tezpur is also a Chocolate café where people can enjoy varieties of dishes; it also comes with a live kitchen concept. This is the second outlet in Assam after Silchar and 4th outlet in Northeastern region. This is the 318th store in India.

The chocolate room is committed to excellence and innovation. Right from the sizzling hot to cold slurps to sweet or savory snacks, appetizing beverages, delicious desserts. The Chocolate Room has it all to set your mood right and sends your taste bud on a trip. The Chocolate Bomb is one of the major specialties along with Italian hot chocolate and Belgium chocolate.

The owner of the café has also announced that they are going to contribute a small portion of their profit for various CSR activities over the period of time. They will also provide educational Scholarship to one student from HS or Graduation depending on the merit and financial background.

Rajashree Goswami, Co-Owner on the occasion said, “We are trying to create a chocolate culture in the city which is very much different from our idea of chocolate. Besides we are also trying to follow the eco-friendly concept where almost 98 % of our cutlery and other usages are made of environment-friendly products.”

“Tezpur is known for its cultural heritage and every year the city welcomes a large number of tourists across the globe. Coffee culture is there in the city for a long time, but what is lacking is the quality. Being a part of the city, it is one of the major points which have driven us to take the responsibility of opening a café which is best in itself.” she added.

The Chocolate Room About The Chocolate Room

The Chocolate Room was established in the year of 2007. From last 10 years the company has grown very fast. Now the brand has its presence in 11 countries, 20+ states, 50+ cities and 290+ chocolate cafes across the globe. It’s the first chocolate café brand which started giving franchise in the Indian market and it’s the first who introduced live kitchen concept in the Indian cafe industry to serve fresh food.

Tags
TezpurThe Chocolate Room
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.