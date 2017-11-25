The Citizenship Imbroglio

Cover Story of October Edition, NET Bureau, Partha Prawal

Central government’s decision to grant citizenship to Chakma-Hajong refugees living in Arunachal Pradesh (since the 1960s) has created a ruckus in the state and every section of the society has come together against the Centre’s decision expressing their displeasure. From economic shut-downs to strong political resentments, Arunachal Pradesh in the past few weeks has witnessed protests of various magnitudes. No matter what, the people of Arunachal Pradesh are not at all ready to accept the Chakma Hajongs as citizens. The indigenous communities feel that granting citizenship to these refugees of over six decades could threaten their very existence. Northeast Today digs in deeper.

The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government on September 13, 2017, cleared the citizenship for over one lakh Chakma-Hajongs- Buddhists and Hindus- who fled to India in the 1960s to escape religious persecution in Chittagong Hill area of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan). The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, which was also attended by of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The decision to grant citizenship was taken honouring a 2015 Supreme Court verdict, in which the apex court had asked the Arunachal government to grant citizenship to the Chakma- Hajong refugees. However, it was made clear by the Home Ministry that that indigenous people’s right won’t be diluted and that these refugees won’t be given any land ownership rights.

Centre’s decision has found no takers in the hill state and it has been opposed vehemently.

Pema Khandu’s Stance

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated the concerns of the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the vexed issue of granting citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees in the state. In a letter to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh,

Khandu said that the matter is of deep emotional concern and that the state is not ready to accept any infringement of the Constitutional protection bestowed on the tribal of the state.

Khandu pointed that Arunachal Pradesh, with its unique history, is governed by a special Act-Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873- which prescribes a line called the ‘Inner Line’.

“Section 2 of the Inner Line prohibits all Indian citizens or any class of such citizens from going beyond such line without a pass issued under the hand and seal of the CEO of such district or such officer authorized with such function,” Khandu cited in the letter.

“Further, Section 7 of the Regulation reads as, ‘It shall not be lawful for any person, not being a native of the district comprised in the preamble of this regulation, to acquire any interest in land or the product of land beyond the said Inner Line’,”Khandu further added in the letter.

“Arunachal Pradesh is a predominantly a tribal state and the Indian Constitution gives special protection rights to the people of the State. These provisions were legislated with the singular objective to protect the tribes of the state from the onslaught of alien culture and overwhelming influx of non-Arunachalees in the State. Therefore, as mentioned by me in our meeting recently, I reiterate that the people of my State are not ready to accept any infringement on the Constitutional protection bestowed on the tribal of Arunachal Pradesh and want to ensure that the ethnic composition and the special rights enjoyed by the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh are safeguarded at all cost,” the Arunachal Chief Minister further added in the letter.

He solicited the Home Minister’s support in protecting the tribal rights and securing the sanctity of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Arunachal Pradesh.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has been vociferous regarding the citizenship issue to the Chakma- Hajong refugees for decades. Reacting to the Centre’s decision and talking to Northeast Today AAPSU deputy spokesperson Nepha Wangsa said, “The matter of granting citizenship to Chakma and Hajongs is pending at the Supreme Court. It is unfortunate to learn that the Indian Government is set to grant citizenship to these refugees.”

“People of Arunachal Pradesh and AAPSU will oppose tooth and nail against this order. We are getting huge support from every corner of the state and we will continue to protest rigorously and will never accept any decision that goes against the welfare of the people. Instead, we demand the Government of India to deport these refugees immediately from our land,” he added.

Speaking about the possible changes in the political scenario of Arunachal Pradesh after citizenship is granted to the Chakma-Hajongs, Wangsa said, “The Chakma and Hajong are already dominating the Diyun- Bordumsa Assembly Constituency, which is a general seat of the 60-member State Assembly. If citizenship is granted then they are going to take a major say as a candidate in the general seat plays an important role in influencing the voters of at least 5-6 Assembly constituencies. And these elected members later will be voicing for the interest of these refugees. The State has undergone a lot of political turmoil in the past and in such a circumstance, these refugees will play a crucial role which would invite the policy decision in the state Assembly for them and curtail the rights of the indigenous people.”

Commenting on the ‘workable solution’ as emphasized by the Centre, Wangsa said, “There is no workable solution to this issue. The people of Arunachal Pradesh have been kind enough to accommodate the Chakma- Hajongs for the past 50 years and we have been patient enough to let the refugees use the land and its resources. Our only demand is the immediate deportation of these refugees from Arunachal before granting them citizenship.”

“The democratic bandh (shut-down) called by AAPSU on September 19, 2017 received massive support from all works of life. This clearly upholds the true picture of the sentiments of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Government has to understand the sentiments of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh and any move against the sentiments of the people will be retaliated. The social discontentment and social unrest of the people might erupt into violence if such a decision is taken,” concluded Wangsa.

Speaking on similar veins, chief adviser of Abo Tani Clan Organisation (ATCO) Taba Taku said, “We have carried the burden of Chakma-Hajongs for over 50 years now. Now we are no longer ready to carry the burden. If the government is hell-bent on granting citizenship to them, then it can surely do so. But first shift them out from Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Shift them to states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and others and then grant them citizenship. We also have the Tibetan refugee issue to look into. We are no longer ready to carry the burden anymore,” he added further.

However, getting a little soft, the ATCO chief adviser said, “Chakmas and the Hajongs are also human beings and they too have the right to live. But that does not mean that they should be placed in Arunachal alone.”

Rijiju on SC Order

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju who on September 13 had said that the decision to grant citizenship to the Chakma-Hajon refugees was taken honouring the 2015 Supreme Court order, on September 19 however, said that that the ‘Supreme Court order was not implementable’.

“The two persecuted communities who came from Chittagong were settled in Arunachal Pradesh in between 1964-69 by the then Congress government and any citizenship to them will disturb the demography of the tribal State,” stated a report published at The Hindu(September 20, 2017) quoting Rijiju.

“The Centre would appeal in the Supreme Court against its earlier 2015 directive to grant citizenship to them,” the report further added quoting Rijiju.

Rijiju further said that since Arunachal Pradesh enjoys special status as per the Constitution, hence as a Member of Parliament from the state, he will have to stand by the people of the state.

The Other Side

Even though the Centre’s decision to grant citizenship to the Chakma-Hajong has primarily condemned, it has, however, found support from a small sec-tion of people. A certain number of NGOs and scholars have welcomed the Centre’s decision open heartedly.

Shyamal Bikash Chakma, a doctoral scholar in development studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, in his article Citizens without Citizenship (Published at The Statesman on September 25, 2017), has written, ‘The Centre’s decision to confer citizenship to the Chakma and Hajong refugees settled in Arunachal Pradesh deserves to be commended’.

He, however, is of the opinion that granting citizenship to the Chakma-Hajong refugees depriving them of land rights, Schedule Tribe status and application of the Inner Line Permits on them means denying them equality as citizens, and treating them as “foreigners”’ and thereby making a mockery of the Supreme Court judgments.

“Both the Centre and the state government know that the Supreme Court judgments has to be implemented – they are for equal rights and not differential treatment of citizens based on mrace, ethnicity, colour or caste,” Chakma further wrote in the article.

“Such kind of citizenship to those who had been living in the state for over 50 years will, in fact, permanently deny them Indian citizenship. It will further institutionalise their statelessness and will create an apartheid- like system that will restrict their movement, employment opportunities, and will also limit their access to state services,” he added further.

In her article published at Scroll.in (September 17, 2017), Ipshita Chakravarty says, “Limited citizenship, presumably, means Chakma refugees will have roughly the same rights and benefits as an outsider from any other Indian state. The question is, have Chakmas with citizenship in other states fared much better?”

“In Mizoram, the community speaks of the same bouts of violence and long-running discrimination, with slim representation in government and limited opportunities for education. The latest controversy broke out in August over the alleged denial of medical seats – which the state government would reserve for Mizo tribes- to four Chakma candidates,” she adds on.

“Granting citizenship in such a politically fraught region will not, on its own, mean greater rights and dignity for Chakma refugees. Unless the government can assure these, its move to give them limited citizenship will remain a petty political gesture, aimed at demonstrating which refugees are welcome in India and which are not,” she concludes.

Amit Dubey, a Delhi-based journalist, who has been extensively covering the refugee issue for the past several years, while interacting with Northeast Today, said, “These people have lived in Arunachal for over 50 years now. The younger generation is born and brought up in Arunachal and all their life they have been an integral part of the state. By birth they are Indians and hence I do not understand as why they can’t legally become a part of the Indian mainstream? I am against the Centre’s decision of granting them limited-citizenship. They are humans too and they have a dignity as well. They should enjoy every right that a citizen of a country enjoys.”

Fact-Sheet

• Chakmas are Buddhists while Hajongs are Hindu

• Originally from Chittagong Hill Tracts, Bangladesh, they fled to India in the 1960s having lost their homes and land to the Kaptai Dam project on Karnaphuli River

• During settlement, the government provided them vacant land in the Miao Vijoynagar valley of Tirap Frontier Division

• In Arunachal Pradesh, they have colonies in Subansiri, Lohit and Tirap districts

• The Indian government decided to grant them citizenship under Section 5(i) (a) of Citizenship Act following a joint statement of (then) Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh in 1972

• Their population today is over 1 lakh, which was 5000 in 1964-69

Tip of an Iceberg

The issue of granting citizenship to the Chakma-Hajongs is highly sensitive. Going on with its decision means that the government will have to walk on a path in which it will have to challenge the hopes, aspirations, and emotions of 1.255 million (2012 census) Arunachalees.

These refugees from the erstwhile East Pakistan were welcomed open-heartedly by the people of Arunachal Pradesh (then North East Frontier Agency) and accordingly, the government allotted them land to live in. They enjoyed facilities and opportunities like any local people. They were given trading licenses, and the students were also offered a stipend. However, things gradually changed in the 1980s and discrimination against the Chakma-Hajong refugees began.

Here, one thing needs to be understood is that a petty political interest played a major role at the time when these refugees were settled in Arunachal Pradesh and also then when discrimination began and also now when the Centre has decided to grant them citizenship.

“India has a long history of giving shelter to refugees and later accepting them as a part of the Indian mainstream. Has not the Narendra Modi government voiced for the Hindu Bengali refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and mulling to grant them citizenship? Is India economically ready to carry the burden of extra citizens? And why limited citizenship and not complete citizenship? I think the government here has played a very safe game and there is much more than what we are actually witnessing,” says Siddhartha Sen Dasgupta, an avid political commentator based in Bangalore.

“Why has the Centre refused to shelter the Rohingya Muslims? If compared to the Chakma Hajoings aren’t these refugees at a much more pathetic condition? I am not in support of putting the rights of the indigenous people at peril, but before rejecting the government’s stance I would like to understand more. When a Maharashtrian has a problem with an Assamese settling in Mumbai or a man from Karnataka dislikes when someone from Kerala makes Bangalore his home, then is it not natural that the Arunachalees will revolt when they are forced to accept someone who is not even from their country? And don’t you think the government knew about these possible resentments beforehand? Everything looks to me like a calculated arithmetic game. By playing with the sentimental chords, I feel the government is on its way to achieving something more. The furore is certain to continue for a few more days and months and years and in the meantime, the Centre would successfully complete its hidden agenda,” concludes Dasgupta.

Waiting Game

The fear of becoming a minority in one’s own state is the biggest fear of the present era. As the world is going through a global change (including climate change, economic change, war-related change, and others), refugees across the globe are also increasing day-by-day. Right from the Palestinians to the present-day Rohingyas, the list of refugees goes on and on.

If the record books are closely looked in, then one could see that on several occasions refugees have later on gone on to become a major political force, bringing down a threat to the existence of the local indigenous inhabitants. The condition of Tripura is clearly known to all. The situation in Assam is gradually becoming grave. The fear that the Arunachalees are having has its own reasons. The government decision has its own grounds as well. And in this tug-of-war, someone is bound to suffer. The issue is sensitive and such an issue will never have a final outcome in a jiffy. The game has just begun, there is time for it to finish and till then all one can do is wait, watch, and wonder and ponder.