The Dark Age of Tocklai

Chirasmrita Devi

“It’s going to perish within two years..”, sighed a scientist working at the Asia’s largest tea research institute. Tocklai Tea Research Institute resting in Jorhat has been the pride of the country and hub of different kinds of researches. Since the time of its establishment way back in the colonial era, Tocklai Tea Research Institute has seen glorious days. Scientists from far and wide would come to this institute to do their researches as Tocklai was a perfect and all encompassing hub to carry out researches. But why is it on the verge of closure?

The Crisis

The establishment of the Scientific Department of Indian Tea Association in 1900 marked the foundation of a new era for the tea industry in the country. This was consolidated with the creation of Tocklai Tea Research Institute in 1911. Initially it came to be known as the Tocklai Experimental Station. However, in 1964 the Tea Research Association (TRA) was formed which took over the management and control of Tocklai to expand the horizon of tea research. Different aspects of Tea cultivation and Tea processing were carried in the experimental station. The financial and technical aid was provided by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). Again, CSIR withdrew their support in 1996 due to some amendments in the government policies. This is when the cancer of the financial crisis began. In 2014, it was renamed as Tocklai Tea Research Institute.

The central government started providing financial aid to Tocklai TRI through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Tea Board was engaged as the monitoring agency for utilisation of funds and research progress but the overall control of Tocklai lies with the TRA. The ministry does not directly grant fund to Tocklai TRI or TRA. Fund is released to Tea Board which in turn releases fund to TRA as per the approved guidelines. By rule, Tea Board of India is supposed to pay 49% on expenditure such as salaries, PF, gratuity, medical and training.

However, since 2012, the once glorious Tocklai TRI has been witnessing acute financial crisis due to low fund allocations which is eventually shackling work at this oldest and largest tea research facility in the world. Employees allege that they have not received several salary components like insurance and provident fund for years. They have been on strike off and on demanding release of assured funds, recruitment of scientists, smooth conduct of research work and other measures.

The crisis has deepened to such an extent that scientists and officers are not been able to go for routine advisory visits since May 2019 due to non-payment of HSD bills to Local depot. The outstanding amount is more than 1 lakh for the period from December 2018-April 2019. They paid few visits during the month of May and June on their own expenses. However, the reimbursement of the same is barely received due to the fund constraint. The penalty for PF alone is 1.25 crores.

The crisis has led to chain of protests, strikes and demonstration by retired Tocklai employees, scientists, scholars etc. They have been continuously approaching the concerned authorities beseeching the payment of their outstanding due, but have been shrugged off. A large number of over 200 retired employees are yet to get retirement benefits since 2006 like leave salary, gratuity, leave encashment, medical benefit, promotion and LTC Bills, said the members of the retired employees’ association.

The employees who are about to retire have expressed their apprehensions. The currently working employees are concerned about their future and job security as they fear that Tocklai is on the verge of closure. They are left with no options but to look for other job opportunities as they just getting their Net pay. It’s a pathetic situation for Tocklai as there was a time when scientists from all abroad would make their way to Tocklai to conduct their researches.

The victims of this crisis have alleged that the lion’s share of the funds and benefits have been diverted to the headquarters situated in Kolkata. Interestingly, almost all kinds of research works, field visits and other activities are carried out by the scientists based in Tocklai in Jorhat Yet, the major portion of the funds is diverted to the Kolkata office where no research activities are held. It’s supposed to monitor the functioning of the research centre.

In an interview taken in 2018, top official of of TRA gave a statement where he said, “due to extreme fund crunch, we have not been able to pay the retiral dues of gratuity and leave encashment to scientists and employees who have retired. Over and above this, we have not been able to pay the statutory dues due to the extreme fund shortage.”

“Meeting salary expenses is a big problem as we have not received the funds from Tea Board of India. As approved, Tea Board of India is supposed to pay 49% on expenditure such as salaries, PF, gratuity, medical and training and not receiving the funds for recurring expenses like salary, aggravates the problem. The members from the tea industry have increased their subscription by 100% over three years in 2016, and TRA is also trying to generate its own income substantially. However, increasing self- generation of income to replace the government funding will take some time. And to retain good scientific talent, we need to implement the 7th Pay Commission scales which will further put the burden on us”, he added

One of the former directors of Tocklai created a corpus fund for the sustainance of the Reasearch Institute. However, no one has any information about the same. Such kind of information should be made public.

Government Intervention

Who or what is to be blamed for the downfall of this century old research institute?- Ineffective planning, mismanagement, sudden reduction of funds on R&D by government of India?

The present fund crisis is also the result of lack of proper policy decision for tea research by the Government of India. All other commodity boards have their own research institutes, except tea. Tea, the leading export earner, should have an Institute of Tea Research with full government patronage. Tea Board of India is running a small research institute med Darjeeling Tea Research & Development Centre (DTR&DC) at Kurseong, which is also not properly managed.

As per government of India, Tocklai Tea Research institute is a public authority, as per high court it’s a quasi government organization. Recently, it has been registered as an NGO. With so many shifts in ownership and control, now, Tocklai seems an orphan organization juggling between foster parents. In such time of crisis, intervention to the state government would have been a big help. If the state government takes over Tocklai, at least there will some hope for its sustainance. Otherwise, the way Tocklai is sinking, it won’t survive for more than 5 years.

Tea Tourism

Introduction of tea Tourism is another aspect through Tocklai can rise again. Assam is known for its tea and tourism is the highest profit making sector in the market right now. If the two facts can be combined, Tocklai can again rise up to retrieve the lost Golden era.

Tea tourism is one of the newest possible avenues of tourism in the Northeast wherein the majority chunk of tourist are foreigners owing to the colonial history of the tea in Assam. It can turn out to be a major revenue generating factor.

Tea tourism also refers to the technical knowhow of the tea cultivation and processing. Hence, Tea tourism can prove to be extremely fruitful in such a situation of crisis.

Conclusion

Tocklai Tea Research Institute had a glorious history more than 100 years to boast of. To see its decline and closure will be pathetic and shameful at the same time. Assam and Northeast just cannot afford to lose a heritage like Tocklai, it being the oldest and largest research institute of its kind in the country and Asia. To solve the financial crisis, serious and immediate steps should be taken by the concerned authority so that the name of Tocklai, which shines as a name pioneering institute in the tea industry, should not get lost in oblivion.