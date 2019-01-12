Dream of Greenfield Airport at Itanagar to Become a Reality Soon

NET Bureau

Finally, the dream of an airport at Itanagar will become a reality. This has been due to the day to day monitoring and follows up by Hon’ble Chief Minister Pema Khandu at each step of the project approval.

On receipt of the environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment & Forest, the Steering Committee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation had cleared the proposal of Greenfield Airport at Hollongi on December 28, 2018.

The PIB meeting in the Ministry of Finance, today, cleared the proposal after detailed deliberations on each item of the project proposal. At an estimated cost of Rs.1055 Crores, the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi will be a state-of-the-art infrastructure which will propel economic development besides improving connectivity for the local population. Tourism will also see a huge boost with this project.

The PIB after very detailed discussion approved the land acquisition rate as proposed by the Committee and endorsed by the State Govt. However, the PIB noted that it shall be the responsibility of the State Govt to hand over the land free of all encumbrances to the AAI and set a target to have the Airport ready within 4 years.

“It is a matter of great joy for TEAM ARUNACHAL that today, a decades-old dream of having our own Airport has been realised. I thank the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Govt of India for their unstinted support in having this project see the light of the day”, Said a visibly overjoyed Chief Minister.

Image Source: Arunachal24.in