The ECI has deferred the Publication of draft poll rolls to December 23

NET Bureau

The ECI (Election Commission of India) has deferred the date for publishing the ‘Photo Electoral Roll-2020’ in Assam. The ECI took the decision after the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, had intimated the Election Commissioner about the prevailing ground situation in the State, and sought additional time for the updation exercise. Normal life has been affected following public protests against the CAB and then the CAA since December 10. Against this backdrop, officials related to updation of the Photo Electoral (PE) roll could not carry on their work related to the electoral roll.

Talking to The Sentinel, CEO, Assam, Mukesh Chandra Sahoo said, “As per the new schedule, the Integrated Draft Photo electoral Roll will be published on December 23 (Monday). According to the earlier schedule, it was slated to be published today (December 16).”

The ECI approved new schedule is as follows: Period for filing claims and objections: (December 23, 2019 to January 1, 2020 (Wednesday); Disposal of claims and objections: By February 3, 2020 (Monday); Preparation of supplements: By February 11, 2020 (Tuesday); Final publication of the photo electoral roll: On February 14, 2020 (Friday).

Source: The Sentinel