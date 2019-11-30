The first day of the Playhouse: Youth Theatre Festival 2019 begins and culminates with 3 young plays

NET Bureau

The Space, in association with ELECTROCITY set off the penultimate chapter of The Playhouse: Youth Theatre Festival 2019. A one of its kind youth theatre fest in the North East, the youth theatre showcased the first three plays of the seven plays from the city.

The esteemed Guests for the Festival were mime theatre personality Moinul Haque, Anubhav theatre director-founder Jyoti Narayan Nath. The dedicated feedback resource personalities were theatre stalwarts Ranjeevlal Barua and Kamal Lochan. The judges who inaugurated the festival along with them, comprised of SatyakiD’Com Bhuyan and Neetali Das both popular among the young for promoting theatre.

The multilingual festival had plays from Modern English High School, One Man Team Theatre Productions and Jagiroad College Acting Department. Modern School’s Poruwar Jur had a lesson on unity through mass engagement of togetherness. The tremendous energy of both the other plays namely Arun Das & Gati including the innocence of the plays set the audience captivated throughout.

It is the first time a festival has curated plays exclusively produced by the youth and facilitated mentorships through theatre workshops for the participants prior to the showcase. The festival is attempting at sowing the seeds of a thriving young theatre community in the city. To promote the idea of healthy competition among the young, the festival will also have a “Best Play” award.

“With an upper age limit of 25 years for the participants, Agora, the Space through The Playhouse is aiming to encourage the conception of a young theatre circuit, and to foster a culture of theatre in the region. Our attempt is to make theatre sustainable and give a professional setting to the creative voices of the youth. It is also the first time the Best Play of a Youth Festival is performing at another major theatre extravaganza of the metropolis,” said Radhika Goswami founder of Agora-The Space.

The festival will continue till the second day with plays from SBGJ, Roy Brothers, Anurekha Deb & MC Productions. The Best Play will get an opportunity to perform at the G-Plus Guwahati Theatre Festival to be held on the 6th, 7th & 8th December, 2019.

The countdown to the Playhouse began with a lecture on theatre by critically acclaimed theatre personality Shilpika Bordoloi and with a workshop on mental health by Mind India. Additionally, a Nukkad performance from Maria’s and SBGJ students in Electrocity received an electric response. It finally culminated into the opening on the 8th of November with the staging of two plays. A [email protected] original production Coupling opened the night, and set the stage for the main attraction of the evening – a staging of David Mamet’s famed play Oleanna by Hyderabad based Theatre group, Sutradhar. While Coupling – an original script written and directed by Radhika Goswami had the audience in splits throughout its duration, Oleanna dealt with a more serious theme exploring the power dynamics in the academic circuits in the light of the recent Me Too movement. Both the plays opened to much acclaim by the full house audience at Agora. The opening event was followed by a 2 day workshop (9th and 10th of Nov) conducted by Vinay Varma who is the founder-director of the Sutradhar.

The selected teams have got an opportunity to polish their plays and have made them stage-ready for the final showcase of the festival which started on the 29th November.



Agora, which translates to a ‘meeting space’ for people, is an unconventional & eclectic art and culture space in Guwahati. Their aim is to facilitate a network of designers, artists, communities and individuals from various cultural and social research disciplines. Agora provides these groups, the platform to share their interests and passion for art and culture in an inclusive, dynamic manner that enhances positive wellbeing for all.