Wed, 30 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

The First Transgender To Be Awarded Padma Shri : Narthaki Nataraj

The First Transgender To Be Awarded Padma Shri : Narthaki Nataraj
January 30
12:47 2019
NET Bureau

Narthaki Nataraj, a renowned dancer from Tamil Nadu has become the first person from the trans community to be honoured with one of the top civilian awards in India.

The 54-year-old Bharatanatyam exponent was among those bestowed with Padma Shri, the third highest civilian award this year.

Born in the temple town of Madurai, Nataraj learned the art under Tanjore Shri K P Kittappa Pillai and gave her on advances to the Tanjore Quartet of Bharatanatyam (Nayaki Bhava tradition) through a dance school she established.

 According to her website, Nataraj was subject to social ridicule and rejection. However, her passion for dance took her to Pillai who went on to become her mentor.
Source: it
Image Source: BCCL
