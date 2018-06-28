‘The Humanity Excellence Award’ goes to Helping Hands NGO

Inspector General, Joint Commissioner and founder of Helping Hands NGO, Delhi, Robin Hibu received the ‘The Humanity Excellence Award’ from Minister for Social Justice GoI, Ram Dass Atwal at Sirifort Auditorium, Delhi on Tuesday.

The NGO was presented the award in recognition of the numerous philanthropic activities undertaken by it especially, for the North East people in distress.

Speaking on the occasion, Robin Hibu highlighted problems like racial discrimination, exploitation, fraud and ill treatment faced by the North East people in the cities and reminded them of the avoidable deaths of Nido Tania, Salouni, Richard Loitam, Dana Sangma, Yamgampi.

He also acknowledged the help extended by the people of Delhi towards people of the North East through various philanthropic activities.

-The Arunachal Times