The Importance of Bogibeel Bridge in Northeast India

NET Bureau

The inauguration of the rail-cum-road Bogibeel Bridge across the Brahmaputra River in Assam is an important milestone in improving connectivity in northeast India. Connectivity through both rail and road in this region has lagged most other parts of India, partly on account of the terrain.

The situation is now changing as long-standing projects near completion. For example, last year India’s longest road bridge was opened in Sadia in Assam. Now, with the completion of Bogibeel, the distance of the train journey between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been compressed by 80%. According to the government, five more connectivity projects are under construction, indicating that travel time in the region will continue to shorten.

Enhanced connectivity in the Northeast will lead to two benefits. One, along with connectivity the level of economic activity is bound to increase. One reason why even fiscal concessions in these states failed to attract significant industrial investment is that they were not enough to offset the logistical costs of moving merchandise to high consumption regions. In this context, better connectivity provides a booster shot to economic activity, including tourism.

The other important benefit is from a strategic standpoint. The region borders China and considering the history of confrontations with China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh, it’s essential that military personnel can be moved swiftly in the region. Bogibeel Bridge will vastly improve access to Arunachal Pradesh.

Source: The Times of India