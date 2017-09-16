The Jewellery Art of Assam

August Edition, History, Priyanka Rajkhowa

Costume jewellery is not made to give women an aura of wealth, but to make her beautiful ~~~~ Coco Channel

Jewellery becomes a natural aid to beauty, depicting a society’s folklore that has existed long before the written language or the spoken words came to existent. With the progression of mankind, jewellery began to be used as a symbol of wealth and status and also to ward off evils by using it as a talisman. Jewellery making has a history of its own, depicting changes and various phases.

A Historical Account

Jewellery designing is an ancient art form of Assam. Manufacture of gold ornaments, as well as gold-washing, flourished in medieval Assam during the Ahom dynasty. Gold dust was abundantlyfound in Subansiri- one of the major tributaries of the Brahmaputra. Jorhat and Sonari in Upper Assam, Nagaon in central Assam and Barpeta in lower Assam have been major hubs of manufacturing Assamese jewelleries throughout the ages. The Karonga area of Jorhat district earned name and fame in crafting cane and gem jewellery. Jorhat is widely known for making traditional Assamese jewelleries. The jewellers are called ‘sonari’ in Assamese language.

During the Ahom dynasty, wearing gold ornaments was confined only to the members of the royal family as gold-smithy thrived chiefly under royal patronage.

According to the 1901 census, people employed in the Assam’s industry of gold & silver ornaments stood at 14,956. Their technique of making jewellery bears resemblance to the traditions of South East Asia. They also have similarities with the Kundan jewellery art of Rajasthan. But only specialized hands made these jewelleries.

About designs

The design depicts mostly flora and fauna treasures of the region, various forms of musical instruments and a few of daily handmade household things. The frame is mainly silver made and is covered with very thin gold foils or Leaf Gold (paat-xoon). The craftsmen mostly belong to the Sonowal Kachari community. The designs of the Assamese jewelleries holds a hierarchical significance i.e. elders pass it on to the young generation.

Haliram Dhekiyal Phukan, eminent historian of the nineteenth century (1802-1832) gives an exhaustive list (though not according to him) of ornaments used by the people of Assam. These are- Angathi(Ring), Bakhram angathi(bejeweled ring), Kharu(bracelet), Bakharpata kharu (bejewelled bracelet), Patiya kharu (one-wrist bracelet), Gejera Kharu (studded bracelet), Maragutiya-mani (beads resembling jute fruit), Sone powal gatha moni (necklace of corals and gold beads), Biri (drum shaped gold ornament of the neck), Jonbiri (crescent shaped biri), Bakharam biri (bejewelled biri), Galpata (neck-plate), Candrahar (Golden chain worn around the waist), Thuriya (clove shaped ear ornaments), Kariya and Keru (both resembling thuriya with slight differences), Anti (earring worn by the male folk), Lokapara (ear ornament resembling a pigeon for men), Makara-Kundala (ear-ornaments in the shape of magara), Madali (an ornaments of the neck resembling a madala), Katisutra (a string around the waist), Gamkharu (bracelet worn by men), Pecandar (pendant), Baju (armlet).

These jewelleries, even though look similar, but are differently crafted within the state and both the Upper and the Lower Assam varies in the way it is made.

Region Wise Designs

In Jorhat and Nagaon, the craftsmen use a foil of 24-carat gold in jewelleries made of gold and silver. After making the jewellery, the craftsmen craft these with the foil of 24 carat gold to give it a vivid and unique identity. This foiling makes jewelleries it heavier and expensive.

Compared to Jorhat, Nagaon and other places of upper and middle Assam, the art of making jewellery in Barpeta town is different. Here, the jewelleries are made out of silver and are mainly machine polished. These jewelleries are coated with ‘kesa xoon’ and this is the only region in Assam where jewelleries are dipped in ‘kesa xoon’. It is unique process, much different from upper Assam.

These jewelleries are light weighed and can be afforded easily by everyone. The unique process of making it has made these jewelleries common today, which until a few years back was confined to a selected section.

The Way Forward

The present clusters of Assamese jewellery are largely found in Nagaon(Ranthali),Barpeta (Barpeta town) and Jorhat (Sonari Gaon). There are about 800 traditional jewellery artisans who are continuing in this profession. Apart from the traditional jewellers, there are over 2.5 lakh jewellery artisans in Assam, engaged in the contemporary (handcrafted) jewellery segment.

These jewelleries are the identity of the state and its rich cultural background. With more and more people opting for traditional jewellery, the industry is getting boosted up. With buyers and investors showing their interests in traditional Assamese jewelleries, the jewellery market of the state is emerging as the next big market sector. And if the government shows its interest in developing the jewellery industry, the day is not far when Assamese jewelleries will be able to stamp its presence abroad as well.

(The author is a freelance writer based in Guwahati)