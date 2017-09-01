Fri, 01 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to Go off Small Screen

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to Go off Small Screen
September 01
17:19 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is finally going off the small screen. Sharma’s much-acclaimed project, The Kapil Sharma Show, which has ruled the TV ratings, will be taken off following his ill-health, but not for long.

The comedian has been keeping unwell and thus, has been unable to furnish fresh episodes. The Sony Entertainment Television, the channel airing the show, has, thereby, said that they have mutually decided to ‘take a short break.’

“Kapil has been under the weather for sometime now. Due to which, we have mutually agreed to take a short break. However once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting once again. We value our relationship with Kapil and wish him a speedy recovery,” an official spokesperson from the channel said.

Kapil’s weekend 9 p.m. slot on Sony will be taken over by Krushna Abhishek’s ‘The Drama Company’. The hit reality dance show, Super Dancer, will replace ‘The Drama Company’ in the 8 p.m. slot.

-ANI

Tags
Kapil SharmaSony Entertainment TelevisionThe Kapil Sharma Show
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.