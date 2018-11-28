The Last-Minute Festive Look Book

October Issue, Fashion

Chirasmrita Devi writes about a few off-beat and classy looking attires that are created by mix matching clothes from one’s wardrobe that won’t leave anyone disappointed

First Words

The festive season is around the corner and you forgot to get your clothes stitched as you are either too busy or lazy. There’s not enough time for online delivery and…ahem! You are tight on the budget too. And you feel there’s no time for anything now. Fret not! With a pinch of creativity, you can create some off-beat and classy looks by mixing matching clothes from your wardrobe that won’t leave you disappointed without giving a blow to your pocket this festive season.

Saree or Mekhela Chadar with an Off-shoulder top

Your mom’s closet is an abundance of sarees or mekhela chadars that you want to wear at least once. The problem is- you don’t have the matching blouse. Or perhaps you did buy a saree but there’s no time to get the blouse stitched. The ultimate and a classy solution is an off shoulder top. Yes! You hear it right. Take an off-shoulder top from your wardrobe, preferably of a solid colour. Drape a saree or mekhela chadar and you are good to go.

The Chol/Pulkari Jacket and Denim Look

The phulkari jackets had been in the trend for quite some time. If you have one, pair it up with a denim. If you don’t have a jacket, you can also steal the choli from your lehenga or ghagra set. Pair the entire look with oxidized jewellery, a jhola and a pair of jutis. And there you are all set for a festive outing.

The Union of a crop top and Dhoti Pants

All the fashionable ladies out there must have crop top lying around. It doesn’t have to be an ethnic or festive looking. Take the top and pair with a dhoti pant for that fusion look. The alternative for a dhoti pant is a patiyala pant which gives the same result. Add some Jhumkas and traditional jewellery to jazz up the look. You can also add a dupatta to give a more traditional touch.

The White and Colour Look

Here comes the easiest and the simplest one. A solid white kurta is a quintessential ingredient in our closets. Pick that white kurta with white leggings, palazzo or any other bottom wear your choice but of the same colour. Till now it’s too boring, right. To add that pop of colour, take a bright colourful phulkari dupatta. If you don’t have a phulkari dupatta, you can also use a chadar that is bright and colourful. Don’t forget to wear a bright lip colour to complete the look!