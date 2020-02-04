The making of an entrepreneur

Growing up with the fantasy of becoming a police officer someday, Subhankar Banerjee, an entrepreneur based in Guwahati landed up creating a niche for himself in the field of Public Relations. From a confused young lad to fixing corporate glitches, he is now the founder of the PR agency Seven Sense Communication which had made its mark PAN India. Starting from nothing he rose to the top of the game over the years. The journey has not been an easy one though. His dedication towards his profession made him a sought after destination by top notch brands when it comes to building, maintaining and promoting image of the company/brand.

Subhankar Banerjee (SB) in a candid tete-a-tete with Mumeninaz Zaman (MZ)

MZ: Share an anecdote which taught you an important lesson in life which you think have led you to be a PR practitioner.

SB: After doing my graduation in B.Com (Management), from Darrang College, Tezpur and unable to deal with the burden of Accountancy I realized that it was not my cup of tea. I rather looked for a discipline which is both charismatic and fascinating. It was then I decided to do my Masters in Mass Communication from Assam University, Silchar. Intrigued by the options the discipline provides I was in a state of confusion to choose a career between Sports Journalism, Film Making, Advertising, TV Production and PR. My situation reminded me of the famous Assamese proverb “Odhik Masot Bogoli Kona” which means spoilt for choice.

Finally I ended up choosing Public Relations for a few reasons, one it suits the type of person I am, and it also has a fixed working time unlike journalism. Moreover it was the easiest among all other options that I had on my list. From this I can also say that sometimes we should go with the flow, because you never know what destination holds for you.

MZ: The making of the PR! Share your journey.

SB: Soon after I completed my masters in Mass Communication, I got a job in Delhi in one of the most reputed PR Company of the country. Apart from the theoretical knowledge I had very less working experience in the field of PR. It was Delhi which actually taught me the real chapters of PR in terms of both personal and professional life.

After working for 2 years in Delhi, I got an opportunity to shift to Mumbai, and then the real challenges started. I won’t say I enjoyed my job a lot; I had frustrations and setbacks more than achievements and success but I realized, if I have to do something, then it is Public Relations only.

MZ: Tell us something about your venture Seven Sense Communication. How was it born and why have you christened it as Seven Sense Communication (SSC)?

SB: My venture started in the year 2018, when I took the decision of not staying in Mumbai for long. The decision was tuff and I had no clue what was going to happen after I quit my job in Mumbai and go back to my village Jakhalabandha, Assam. But I knew I have to go and start something of my own. What else could I have done if not PR? I then decided to start my own agency Seven Sense Communication in Guwahati.

I thrive to deliver the best for which I have to think beyond the six senses. With this objective in mind, I have named it as Seven Sense Communication. Besides that the other reasons which may sound a bit cheesy are people say seven is the number of God and also ‘seven’ is the jersey number of my favourite cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who happens to be my idol.

MZ: Share a brief journey of SSCs existence.

SB: It has been two years now, so far the response has been good, there is also a scope of improvement and moreover the industry as a whole needs to work together to improve the PR scenario in North East.

The initial days were not very easy for me to work here, as I took time to understand the needs and requirements of the clients. It was also difficult to adjust with the work culture here and since I started all alone, it was a hard-pressed stunt for me.

However, I was surrounded with people who encouraged me and supported my work. My family and friends stood like a pillar with me. My PR guru Nurul Islam Laskar motivated me a lot in my journey, his grasp over the discipline in this part of the country made things easier for me which also invigorated a sense of going into the depth of the profession.

MZ: What services do you offer? Name some brands/clients which you have worked with?

SB: Apart from Public Relations services, we have- In house Social Media Management, Digital Marketing, Graphic Designing and Content writing services. We also design and pitch ideas for CSR activities, Campaigns and develop branding strategies for our clients.

I have worked for brands like Rapido Bikes (PAN India), Indian Oil, Glocal (International Client), Go Air, Sanjevani Hospital, Assam Science and Technology University, Don Bosco Institute of Management and many more. I also got the opportunity to work with clients from various categories including Fashion and Lifestyle, Restaurants, Fitness Clubs, Beauty Parlours etc.

MZ: What challenges you have faced?

SB: The basic challenge was to understand the work culture, to know what people wants from a Public Relations Agency and also to make people understand the real meaning of PR, people generally think it is same as Marketing or Advertising.

MZ: Why do you think companies or brands need PR?

SB: Firstly, all big companies generally have an in house PRO/CC who looks after their Image Building Process, Crisis and media related matter. But in case of medium or small scale business or organizations it might not be easy for them to have an in house person, this is where the role of an agency comes into play, this is also cost effective in comparison to having an in house PRO.

Now, if you ask me why you need PR, the answer will be simple, You need them to have a look after the image of a company or organization, you need them to suggest the best possible ways of reaching out to audience and target customers and moreover you need them to be the driving force of the organization.

MZ: It is said that PR practitioner want to see the most flattering media stories about their clients? What’s your take on that?

SB: Yes, it is true. The best possible news brings smile in the face of our clients.

But, in my case I generally focus on bringing out the social impacts from the stories which has to be trustworthy in order to maintain the entity’s credibility. I concentrate less on commercial stories and always convince my client to do something which helps the common people and also build a brand image of the organizations.

To be honest sometimes the stories might be more commercial in nature, and we do not have control over certain things, but I ensure that the facts and figures are not false and biased.

MZ: From clients to media you have to keep people happy on both sides, whilst maintaining both image and relationship? What’s your recipe of dealing with people in the professional front?

SB: We work as a bridge between the client and the media, I generally do not face much problems because I believe in honesty and clarity. I neither fib my clients nor my media friends. It is very important to maintain a good relationship, not just because I am into PR, but also as a human being.

My recipe is very simple, I am like a potato which can be mixed with any veg or non-veg items. The idea of being versatile or flexible has its own advantages. I as a PR person try to maintain it by providing services which will support the organization and also add a good taste to it.

MZ: Any milestone that you have achieved so far?

SB: Not yet, maybe someday day when I will get the Chanakya Award, which is given to the best PR person of India. (Laughs!)

But yes, my first PAN India project with Rapido Bike was something special for me, I have worked in more than 40 cities in the country so far.

MZ: What are your future endeavours?

SB: Since last two years I along with my PR guru Laskar sir have been conducting short courses on PR and Image Building. Over 15 students from different colleges and Universities from Assam, have successfully completed this course, and we are planning to continue this journey in the upcoming years as well. At a time when PR is not considered to be much comprehensive in line with the other regular courses and often confused with disciplines like Advertising or Marketing, this course helps students to learn the practical aspects of PR. This will help the students to get a better picture of what Public Relations is all about and boost their confidence to choose a career in PR and work anywhere.

I am also planning to expand my venture SSC, not immediately though, maybe one step at a time is a better approach.

MZ: If not PR where we would have seen Subhankar today?

SB: My father is a retired Police Inspector; I had a fantasy of being a police officer after watching Singham and Dabbang multiple times. But my body did not permit me. (Too weak to work 24×7).

I am also a cricket lover, if not PR I would have tried my hands in Sports journalism as my full time profession (Though I do it part time and on freelance basis now). But I am happy that I have chosen Public relations as my profession.

MZ: An aspiring note

SB: I always believe that honesty is the best policy in every field, if you are honest and always believe in truth, nothing can go wrong against you in the long run. It is also important to have patience, self confidence and one should focus on one thing instead of trying multiple things at a time. Give time and dedication, the result will come one day or the other.