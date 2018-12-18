The #MeToo Hysteria & Demonisation of Men

November Issue, Opinion

Chirasmrita Deviwrites about the latest #MeToo movement that has rocked both the Bollywood and the media industry as many women have come out in open and shared their tales of horror from the past…

First Words

While I was in a coffee shop I overheard this conversation between two young ladies-

“He broke up with me for no reason! He must pay for what he did.

“Don’t worry. Post a #MeToo story mentioning his name. That will surely teach him a lesson”

This small conversation made me ponder over this entire#MeToo revolution. We all are aware of this ‘revolution’ which encouraged victims of sexual harassment to speak out, and men had to face the consequences for their mistreatments towards the woman. There is no doubt in the fact that with the rise of this movement, the world is witnessing an extraordinary resistance against harassment. But now the biggest question is- What is harassment?

With the recent events of women throwing #MeToo cases on respective men, it has become really hard to differentiate that who is the real victim and who the real culprit.

Getting Diluted

The entire revolution has taken the shape of an ugly trend which mandates us to ‘believe’ the woman in the context without reasoning or questioning the claims. It is showing the woman as the victim or survivor and the men as the monster.

The purpose of this piece is not to take anyone’s side but to show thatwhat started on a serious note with a serious purpose is now gradually taking as ‘silly’ a turn that the naivety of an anonymous woman can literally destroy the life and career of a man she has targeted.

Personal Note

Being a woman myself, I am not against this campaign. What I am against is the myth that- culprit means a man and a victim means a woman.

Recently I posted something showing concern over false accusations in ‘#MeToo’ cases on a social media platform. I was surprised to see a number of men thanking me for saying that at least some women are there who don’t see men as monsters.

To sum up, the #MeToo revolution is rounding up men as a whole and tagging them as ‘monsters’.

Is this what ‘feminism’ supposed to be about? Is it what #MeToo all about?

There needs to be a clarification regarding the definition of the term ‘harassment’. One just can’t label a man asking a girl out or a man not paying attention to you when you want him to as ‘harassment’.

The problem is that the majority of the focus of the campaign has been given to women allowing women to retrospect and question every interaction or encounter with a man as toxic. This ‘toxic hyper-awareness’ is not a solution to the whole issue of ‘harassment’ and we really can’t see where this movement is going!

Conclusion

The more and more this trend is getting popular, the more it is getting diluted. It is creating fear among both men and women. It has now taken the paradigm of a mass hysteria and ‘payback time’ for men to a great extent.

According to a recent survey, a certain section of women, who undoubtedly support the movement, are worried that this ever-increasing trend of ‘#MeToo’ might hamper their work opportunities. On the other hand, for men, once they are charged with a stain of ‘#MeToo’, the employers tend to flush out the ‘pervert’ so as not to affect the reputation of their organization.

“This is not good for men. But neither is it good for women,” as journalist Claire Berlinskisays and by ‘this’ we don’t mean the movement rather its usage. What we desired was equality and equality is many yards away with a logic like-‘Women are the eternal victims and Men are the potential Predators’.