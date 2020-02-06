THE MILITARY AND JUDICIAL JINGOISM IN PAKISTAN

Recently, the former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf was found guilty of high treason case under Article 6 of Pakistan’s constitution for imposing a state of emergency in November 2007. On December 17, 2019, a special court sentenced him to death in absentia. The unprecedented verdict against a former army chief has given a blow to Pakistan’s powerful military, and has kindled a legal and political dispute in Pakistan. Mumeninaz Zaman reports.

The verdict came after six years of trail since Musharraf was booked for high treason case in December 2013. The Pakistan special court issued a bizarre but apparently symbolic order for the former military ruler, saying his corpse should be dragged to parliament and hang for three days if he dies before his execution. Angered by the verdict, the Pakistan government, the position of which is close to the military, said that it will move to the Supreme Judicial Council against the head of the tribunal.

The Backdrop

It all started with the 1999 military takeover in Pakistan, which was a bloodless coup d’état initiated under Musharraf, who was the former Prime Minster Nawaz Sharif’s chosen chief of the army staff. In the bloodless coup, Musharraf took over the power by dissolving the parliament and declared himself as the President by ousting the publicly elected PM Nawaz Sharif on 12 October 1999.

Just five years later, he clashed with the judiciary system, by sacking the chief justice which led to widespread lawyer’s protest in 2007. On November 3, 2007 he suspended the constitution, imposed a state of emergency, and placed dozens of senior judges under house arrest. He issued provisional constitutional orders to safeguard his dictatorship. However, in 2009, the Supreme Court ruled that Musharraf’s decision to impose the emergency was illegal, and in 2013, Sharif’s government brought charges of high treason against him for imposing the 2007 emergency. He was convicted in 2014 but later went to Dubai in 2016, stalling the progress in the high-profile case.

The ailing 76-year-old ex-president, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason by abrogating the Constitution and imposing emergency in Pakistan failed to appear before the court several times. Hence the special court handed him the death sentence in absentia. The episode was more of a role reversal between Musharraf and Sharif for supremacy in Pakistan. Earlier, when Musharraf deposed Sharif, he made him stand trial on many charges including treason. The argument was that Nawaz Sharif had tried to delay the landing of Musharraf’s plane on his return from Colombo on the day of the 1999 military coup. The tide turned against Musharraf in 2013, when Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) returned to power after 14 years and filed the treason case against Musharraf.

The treason case suddenly saw movement in October this year when the Imran Khan government which came to power in 2018- sacked the entire legal team employed by the Nawaz Sharif government. However, Khan’s government tried to delay the verdict in the case but could not put it on hold for more than a month.

All about the verdict

According to the High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973, of Pakistan, the punishment for high treason is death or lifetime imprisonment. The tribunal issued 2-1 split verdict in the case, a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, pronounced the verdict in the landmark case.

One paragraph in the jugdement, authored by Justice Seth, is particularly gruesome, and has garnered widespread condemnation. Legal experts termed the instructions unconstitutional, even if symbolic.

The verdict says- “We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan [a large public square near Pakistan’s parliament, presidency, and Supreme Court] and be hanged for 03 days.”

In a video statement from his hospital bed, Musharraf called the treason case “absolutely baseless”. “I have served my country for 10 years. I have fought for my country. This (treason) is the case in which I have not been heard and I have been victimised,” he asserted.

The Government and Military stand

The Pakistan Army while backing Musharraf said that the verdict has been received with “lot of pain and anguish” by the Armed Forces personnel.

Speaking in line with the Army, the Imran Khan government has also signaled its support for the former General, and decided to appeal against the “unfair” verdict.

“There is no question that a person who had committed treason must be punished but in this case the right of fair trial guaranteed under the Constitution was not ensured. A trial should not just be fair but also seen to be fair,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

The government has said that it will approach the Supreme Judicial Council to restrain and remove Judge Seth.

The Aftermath

The power in Pakistan has been split between the Military, Government and the Judiciary. While the verdict has been welcomed by other political parties, it has left the core system divided into various quarters. The army and the government claim to be on the same page and the judiciary for now is standing apart. The opposition’s stand will further decide the alignment of the power dynamics in the country. However, the military-judicial clash will be a crucial point to consider for Pakistan.