India is a country where more gods and goddesses are worshipped than any other country in the world.

Centering these Gods and Goddesses, there are some very amazing, and some very mysterious stories are also been prevailing here from over centuries.

One of them is the mysterious mythological story of Umananda temple, which is situated in Assam state.

Through this article, we will be introducing you to that mysterious story.

The beautiful temple ‘Umananda’

We should clear our doubts first on the ‘Umananda temple’ before proceeding to the main storyline. Basically, Umananda is a temple dedicated to Hindu’s one of the supreme God from ‘Trinity’ Lord Shiva and his loving wife goddess ‘Uma’ or ‘Sati’.

Let me explain to you easily – The name ‘Umananda’ is a forming word of two unique words. They are ‘Uma’ and ‘Ananda’. Here ‘Uma’ consists of Lord Shiva’s wife and ‘Ananda’ consists of happiness or pleasure.

According to a mythological story from Youginitantra, Lord Shiva tried various activities for pleasuring his wife at this location. The temple and the place named Umananda due to these loving activities of Shiva towards his wife.

This temple is located on an island, called Peacock Island or Umananda Island, in the middle of the Brahmaputra River; flowing nears the city of Guwahati, Assam. As per Assam’s history, Ahom Swargadeo Gadadhar Singha built this temple in the 17th century.

What is the mysterious mythological story of this religious site?

Scene one

The fetus of this story starts evolving from the love story of Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati. Sati was Asurraj Daksha’s daughter and Dakshraj never wanted Shiva to be married to his daughter.

The main reason for this was that Daksha considered Shiva as the penurious god and his enemy.

But one day contrary to her father’s intent, Sati married Shiva through the rituals of Gandharva marriage.

This incident caused a great shock in Daksharaj’s mind. In the end, due to frustration and anger, he ended up all his relations with his daughter forever.

Scene Two

Sati was also deeply sad; because she disobeyed her father’s desire. Understanding her mental condition, Shiva often used to bring her to a special place to spend quality time. This place was a beautiful island, situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra River.

At that place, Shiva used to do various activities to bring pleasure to his wife’s mind. As we have explained earlier, that place was none other than but Umananda Island.

Scene Three

Many years of their marriage already passed away but Sati and her father still had no connection till the date. Sati or Uma always wanted the father to forgive her and accept her again with love. Therefore she was always finding an opportunity to regain their relationship.

One day she learned that Daksha organizing an immense adoration program, where most of the gods were invited including Brahma, Vishnu, and Indra. But there was a problem; Daksha didn’t invite Lord Shiva and Devi Uma there.

For many years she had not met her father and family, so she was quite distraught to meet them again. Being highly distraught, she started insisting on her husband go there.

Lord Shiva tried to explain to her that they were uninvited and it’s wrong to go there like that. Even after explaining a lot, Goddess Uma still remained adamant on her stubbornness.

Eventually, Shiva also has to kneel before the wife’s insistence and they both went to the grand worship program.

Scene Four

Asurraj Daksha didn’t expect them like that. Therefore, when he saw them both together, he went highly furious.

Due to the anger, Daksha started insulting his daughter Sati and unaccepted son-in-law Shiva in front of the large crowd presented there.

She somehow managed the humiliation that she had suffered, but she could not bear the humiliation that happened to her husband in any way.

The humiliation by her own father severely broke her from the inside. This incident made her quite mourn. In the end, she gave up her life in the worship fire, due to deep misery.

Scene Five

This is the time when this story takes a new turning point. Due to Devi Uma left her body, Shiva also went furious this time. Even, Lord Shiva birth two very powerful Asuras, through his power.

He gave them birth to kill Dakshraj and take revenge from him for his wife’s death. The two Asuras were Rudrakaali and Vhadrakaali.

Rudrakaali and Vhadrakali killed Dakshraj. They separated his head from the body and surrendered it to Shiva’s feet.

This fulfilled Shiva’s revenge but did not able to calm his anger down. Due to Shiva’s anger, there comes a time when the whole creation stands on the brink of destruction.

Similarly, many years passed away, but there was no symptom of Shiva’s anger being relaxed. Finally, Lord Vishnu found a way and that worked properly.

This way of Vishnu did not calm the anger of Shiva quickly, but it created a better way to calm the anger down.

Scene Six

Lord Vishnu’s wisdom reminded him of his old days. The days when he and his wife passed quality times happily at the island (Umananda), where he did so many things to give her pleasure.

When Shiva started remembering all these things, then he goes to that place to come back to the normal condition and sits there to meditate.

In this way, again years pass but he constantly absorbed in meditation.

Scene Seven

Even after several years, when Shiva does not return to his duty from meditation then the balance of the entire world slowly begins to deteriorate.

Now along with the other deities, Lord Vishnu and Brahma also start worrying about this matter. Deities request Lord Vishnu to find out a way to bring Shivji back to his duty.

Vishnu ordered Kamdeva to go to that Island and break Shiva’s meditation somehow. In Hindu legends, Kamdeva is also a god, who is responsible to arouse love and desire in people’s mind.

By showing respect to the order of Vishnu, Kamdeva now goes to the island of Umananda to distract Shiva and break his meditation.

After reaching the island, Kamdeva makes a lot of effort but is unable to distract Shiva anyway. Finally, seeing no other solutions, he starts dancing in front of the meditating god.

Scene Eight

Due to the dance of Kamdeva, the meditation of Shiva slowly starts dissolving. But there was still a problem left. The anger which had arisen in the mind of Shiva years ago had not been completely calmed yet.

Therefore, when his meditation broken completely and started opening the eyes, then from the third eye a fire of fury releases immediately (Shivji was the god with three eyes).

Even though, Shivji had no anger of Kamdeva; but the fire of fury immediately burnt him into ashes. Although, Lord Shiva gave Kamdeva’s life back again.

After this incident, Shiva comes into peace and starts doing his duty again.

This is the end of this mythological story.

What is the secret behind the name ‘Bhasmachal Hill’?

Bhasmachal hill is none other than but Umananda Island. Bhasmachal is the other name of this site. Because of Lord Shiva burnt Kamdeva into ashes at this island, therefore it also got its name ‘Bhasmachal’. The term ‘Bhasmachal’ originated from the Sanskrit language. Here ‘Bhasma’ means ‘Ash’.

A few smaller islands are also located near to this island. One of them is Urvasi Island. In Hindu legends, Urvasi is explained as a nymph. Epic Mahabharata also explains some information about Urvasi.

Conclusion

This historical story is very interesting; especially, when you see it through drama form on T.V. We believe you must have liked this article as well.

If you want more interesting facts on this mythological story, then please comment below.