The Naga People’s Front wins Outer Manipur

NET Bureau

The Naga People’s Front (NPF) has won Outer Manipur. The NPF’s Dr. Lorho S Pfoze won the election to the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency with 3,61,213 votes. It translated to 43.77% of the votes in Manipur’s ‘hills’ constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Dr. Lorho is from Kayinu village of Senapati district.

The BJP’s Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won the Inner Manipur (valley) constituency with 2,48,484 votes and 35.12% of votes. Manipur has only two constituencies.

The total number of votes counted in the Outer Manipur constituency were 8,26,833 while the Inner Manipur constituency had 7,13,782 votes counted.



In the Outer constituency, BJP’s Houlim Shokhopao Mate came a distant second with 2,79,622 votes and a 33.82% of votes. The third position was secured by the Indian National Congress’ K James with 1,38,871 votes. 2,369 votes in this constituency were cast for None Of The Above (NOTA).

Source: The Morung Express