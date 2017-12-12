The Netherlands Keen to Invest in Assam: Envoy

The Netherlands on Monday evinced interest for investment in various sectors in Assam, including infrastructure development and flood management.

Netherlands Ambassador to India Alphonsus Stoelinga told reporters in Guwahati that the country is keen to sign a letter of intent for “greater government to government interaction”.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked for the modalities so that the letter of intent can be signed with the Assam government during the Global Investment Summit scheduled in February, 2018, Stoelinga said. The envoy said there was already Dutch investment in the state’s health sector.

Flood and water management is a key area in which the Dutch experts can collaborate with the state government and companies like Arcadis and Damen have shown keen interest to take a fresh look on Brahmaputra River development, tributary rejuvenation and development of inland waterways, he said.

The Dutch government is also interested to promote collaboration in the agriculture sector, particularly in the tea sector where companies are interested in the by-products of the tea industry, Stoelinga said.

Food processing, cold storage management for agricultural products and the public health sector are some of the other areas in which the Netherlands is interested to invest, he said.

Hyet Solar, a company working in the solar power generation sector, is keen to invest 200 million Euros to set up a plant in the state to produce 200 MW of solar power. The company has also offered to tie up with local partners and financial institutions for the purpose, Stoelinga said.

The ambassador had called on Sonowal on Monday morning, who invited the Netherlands to set up a consulate office at Guwahati and post an officer for liaising with the state government.

-PTI