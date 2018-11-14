The Power Couple

October Edition, In Conversation

In conversation with Maumita Mazumdar, muscleman Borun Yumnam gets candid about his bodybuilding ways and the chemistry that he and his wife Mamota Yumnam shares, which has helped them to be dubbed as the ‘Bodybuilding Couple’ of India.

First Words

Hailing from the princely and culturally rich state of Manipur and popularly dubbed as the ‘bodybuilding couple of India’, Borun and Mamota Yumnam are literally living the term ‘power couple’. Currently based in New Delhi and parents to three beautiful children, the Yumnam duo has engraved their dedication and hard work in gold and silver.

Over the years, they have participated in several bodybuilding competitions and registered several accolades against their names.

Borun, in 2004, 2006 and 2013, has won the Mr India title and in 2007 and 2008 he came second bagging the silver medal. Then in 2009, at the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship held in India, Borun won the Mr Asia title and repeated the feat in 2015 when the competition was held in Uzbekistan, apart from bagging a gold medal at the 50th Mr Asia Championship held in Bhutan in 2016.

Matching her husband step-by-step, Mamota Yumnam too has achieved quite a lot as a bodybuilder, making her the first Indian woman to win both Asian and World Bodybuilding Championship. She has the distinction of being the only Indian female bodybuilder to win bronze medals at the World Women Bodybuilding Championship at Bangkok in December 2012 and Asian Bodybuilding Championship at Vietnam in 2013. She also won a gold medal at the Women’s Bodybuilding Championship in Pune in February 2014.

Beginning

During the chit-chat with this correspondent, Borun spoke at length about his and Mamota’s journey so far.

“It was something like a miracle. I was at the second standard when I demonstrated my physique on Teachers’ Day without any prior knowledge as it was like some sort of God’s wish. I took off my shirt and did some flexing. After that I started my training just to look good and for wearing shirts, and finally down to bodybuilding during the later years,” he said while speaking about the beginning of his journey.

Adding further he said, “My family has always been associated with various sporting activities. My father Kunjarani Singh, elder brothers late Y Imao Singh and Momocha Singh were all in sports and the inspiration came from them. Mr India Oja Maipak is my Guru and all of them have played a crucial role in my journey.”

Speaking about his better half’s foray into the sport, Borun said, “Mamota, however, began after marriage in 2011. It was primarily out of shock when I was eliminated in the first round in Mr World 2011, in Mumbai, when the expectation was to be among the top ten. She then resolved in her mind that one day she will also show up in such competition as a participant.”

The Relationship

Speaking about the relationship the duo shares, Borun Said, “My wife has been a constant support in this journey. We are the first couple to have won medals in both national and international competitions in the history of Indian bodybuilding. Wherever I stand today, Mamota has an important role.”

Speaking about the competition the duo has, he said, “Yes sometimes we do have competition between us, but it is not on a serious note. We both compete in different categories- she in women and me in men’s. At times she has won gold and I silver. There has also been a time when she has come up with bronze and I have ended up at the fourth position.”

Future Plans

The duo is now preparing for further competitions and they also want to organise similar competitions for young and aspiring bodybuilders in the country.

For NET Readers

Sharing tips for the readers of Northeast Today, Borun said, “Always think positive, self-motivated and work hard. All these along with a strong willpower will definitely help one and al to achieve the goals in front.”