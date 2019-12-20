The power packed girls

Prarthana Hazarika

“IF MY MIND CAN CONCEIVE IT,

IF MY HEART CAN BELIEVE IT

THEN I CAN ACHIEVE IT.”

-Mohammed Ali.

Their journeys have not been an easy one but with grit and determination, they have punched every obstacle on their way to success. Meet the new power packed girls of Boxing- Lovlina Borgohain and Jamuna Boro. Both the boxers made the country proud by winning a bronze medal in the recently concluded AIBA World Women Boxing Championship 2019 in Russia. Jamuna Boro (54kg) lost to Huang Hsiao –Wen of Taiwan 5-0, while Lovlina Borgohain(69 kg) semi-final bout to Chinas Yang Liu in a split decision 2-3. This is Lovlina’s second medal at World Championship. In the last edition of the championship held in New Delhi in 2018 Lovlina won a bronze medal.

Lovlina thanked her coach Rafaelle Bergamsa, Sandhya Gurung along with her support staff for the success in the world championship. While she also thanked Mr Hemanta Kalita Secretary of Assam Amateur Boxing Association and treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India for the continuous support. While Jamuna was happy and satisfied with her first medal at the senior level and promised to make a strong comeback in the upcoming tournaments.

As the news of both the boxers from the world championship came in the state the sports lovers were extremely happy and proud of them. Trainees at the SAI center in Guwahati were excited to see their idols winning medals. I spoke to some of them during my visit to the center. Pooja said “I was thrilled to see both of them; I never missed a single bout. Jamuna didi and Lovlina didi has given me confidence that even I can perform at the world stage someday”.

Jamuna boro hailing from Belsiri village in Dekhiajuli’s Sonitpur district was first spotted by renowned coach Padum Boro during talent hunt organized by Sports Authority of India. Jamuna happened to attend the trial in Udalguri then, in 2009, when she was spotted by Padum Boro and asked her to join SAI Guwahati center to pursue a career in boxing.

Padum Boro was all praise for this young boxer “Jamuna displayed great skills during the trail and that’s what impressed me a lot. She was eager to learn. I could clearly see in her eyes” said Padum Boro who latter groomed her.

While Lovlina hails from Golaghat district in Assam. Lovlina initially started her sports career in kick boxing following her elder twin sisters who played kick boxing at the national level. In 2012 under the talent hunt scheme of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Lovlina was spotted by Padum Boro. According to Padum Boro “Lovlina was already playing kick boxing she had good height and skill, so I selected her and invited her to SAI center to start her formal training.”

Padum Boro is a happy man with both the boxers recent success not only at Aiba World Women Boxing Championship 2019 held at Russia but also with their other international and national performances.

Like every athlete’s ultimate dream is to represent the country at the Olympics, Jamuna and Lovlina too is dreaming big. After returning from the World Championships, Lovlina has already started her high performance training for the Olympics qualification under her current coach Raffaele Bergamsa. While Jamuna’s current weight category does not feature in Tokyo Olympics so she is planning to shift from 54 kg to 57 kg.

The first qualification meet will be in China on February 2020. According to Lovlina, the qualifications will be tough since the Chinese boxers are technically superior. But with both the boxer’s recent performance and experience they are confident and focused to put up a good show in the qualification tournaments.

