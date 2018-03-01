The Reigning Champions

Cover Story of January Edition

The year 2017 had a lot in store for the Northeast. If on one hand there were tears of agony, on the other hand, however, there were also the smiles of solace, achievements and contentment. There were these numerous moments of glory and pride that made people across stand and take notice of this ‘usually neglected’ pristine land. Sayantani Deb and Chirasmrita Devi tell nine such tales that made the Northeast and the Northeasterners proud…

Prowess of Words

Noted poet, novelist Mamang Dai has yet again made the Arunachal Pradesh proud by winning the coveted Sahitya Akademi Award-2017 for her 2014 novel The Black Hill. Dai, a Padma Shri recipient was among 24 novelists, poets and short story writers who received the coveted literature award for major Indian languages.

Achievements

Verrier Elwin Award from the State government of Arunachal Pradesh in 2003

Padma Shri in 2011

Sahitya Akademi Award in 2017

A journalist by profession and writer by passion, Dai is a former member of the Indian Administrative Service. She left a lucrative civil service’s career to pursue a career in writing; accordingly after extensive travelling and exploring she has published numerous articles, poems and short stories in various journals.

Journalism Career

Dai started her journalism career with The Sentinel newspaper, Guwahati, and then she worked as the Arunachal correspondent for Hindustan Times, New Delhi, and also The Telegraph, Kolkata. She has also worked with radio and TVAIR and DDK, Itanagar.

She was also the president of Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists. She was also associated with World Wide Fund for nature in the Eastern Himalaya Biodiversity Hotspots programme.

Sahitya Akademi

While talking to Northeast Today, Dai said, “I feel honoured to receive the Sahitya Akademi Award because the novel for which I won the award is quite a complicated historical fiction. Thus I feel happy that the novel ‘Black Hill’ has finally got due recognition.”

Published Books

Mamang’s range of writing includes wonderful poetry River Poems (2004), Midsummer: Survival Lyrics (2014), The Black Hill (2014), The Legends of Pensam (2006), Stupid Cupid (2008) to child’s fiction Hambreelsai’s Loom (2014), Once Upon a Moon Time (2003).

The Boxing Machina

A 17-year-old girl from Sonitpur district of Assam, decided to roll out of her bed, pack up her confidence and move towards her ultimate goal. The result of that decision moulded one of the most prolific careers in the history of sports community of India. Ankushita Boro shot to stardom after winning the gold medal at the AIBA World Youth Women’s Boxing Championship 2017.

Encounter with Boxing

“Boxing was an alien term for the place to which I belong. Suprisingly, I developed interest for gloves and headgears which was very baffling for the people of my village. But yes, it happened as it had to happen and here I am with the Gold medal!”

2018 In Sight

“I have miles to go before I sleep (laughs). Well, for this year my goal is to get qualified for Youth Olympics. If that happens, I will be more than happy. Keeping my fingers crossed.”

People behind the Success Story

“My parents! Without any doubt! They have done a lot for me. They have given me immense support in each and every step of my career. Right from my diet, to providing me the basic requirements for my practices, they have been there as my guiding angels. I would also like to acknowledge my coach, Tridib Bora who shaped out the best in me. He has invested his valuable time and it is for his efforts that I am here in this position.”

Challenges

“Emotional, physical, financial- there were many challenges. Living away from my family was the toughest part. Coming from a humble background it wasn’t easy for me to get all the amenities and sometimes my body would not permit, then I had to balance between my studies and boxing. Yes, there were many hurdles, but I have no complaints. I will keep working towards my goal.”

Message to the Readers

“Once I was living in a shell pondering about my future. If I hadn’t broken out of that shell, I wouldn’t have been here now. Break the shackles of doubt and run towards your goal.”

The Hargila Lady

Purnima Devi Barman is thequintessential face of Northeast India’s active environmental community. She was conferred with Whitley Award also known as Green Oscar on May 18, 2017, at Royal Geographical Society, London. Her Royal Highness Princess Anne presented the award. Apart from receiving a series of awards, she is also a nominee of the 2018 Indianapolis Prize out of 32 highly devoted conservationists.

Motivation

“My days spent with my aaita (grandmother) triggered my interest in the environment. I would often accompany her to the fields and watch her plant trees. At that time I didn’t even know that ‘environment’ can be taken as a subject for study. She taught me to value and respect human beings and the environment. And I feel it’s her soul that is guiding me to work for the environment. Later I got acquainted to Bhibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO & Secretary General of Aaranyak, who he mentored me in my work”

Challenges

“Challenges were many. One of the most challenging parts was explaining my parents about my work. In our society a lot of people prefer a 10am -5pm sitting job. And then there I was working late, going to forests. Initially, my family and relatives were sceptical about my future. Many fingers were pointed, eyebrows raised for my deviant working schedule.”

“However I must acknowledge my parents for whatever they have done for me. Often I have to abroad for assignment and workshops. They look after my twin daughters. It is for them and my husband that I could do my work without being worried about my children.”

Why Greater Adjutant Storks?

“There’s a story behind it. When I was young I went to a village where the greater adjutant storks were breeding. I saw a man ruthlessly chopping down a tree right in front of my eyes where the storks were nesting. It was heart wrenching to see the nest and the nestlings being destroyed and damaged. Then and there itself my mission to save the storks began. I felt I got a mission to work on. Being in papers is not enough, we need to work practically.”

Future Goals

“I am committed to the greater adjutant conversation till my last breath. This is not a job for me, but a commitment. Getting awards doesn’t mean that my goals have been accomplished. There’s still a lot to be done. And the conversation of the storks is also helping in the conservation of other species as well.

Message to the Readers

“We are lucky to live in a place like Assam. We must treat this place, the greenery as our home. Environmental education begins at home. Treat the streets as a part of our home and not pollute it.”

The Storyteller

While most of the filmmakers go for glam and commercial storylines, Manipur’s Haobam Paban Kumar is someone who walks in the opposite direction, looks back to his roots and portrays aspects of the life of his region. His debut feature film – LOKTAK LAIREMBEE (Lady of the Lake) was premiered at – 67th Berlin Film Festival 2017 and has won around 15 awards including the Best Feature film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Stuttgart 2017.

From computer Science to filmmaking- how has been the shift?

“Well, it was not an easy shift but I was fortunate that earlier film ‘AFSPA 1958’ was appreciated by people. It won 7 national & international awards including the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) for the Best Non-Feature film in the 56th National Film Awards 2008. The appreciation inspired me to work more.”

What inspired you to take up the fishing community and Loktak Lake as the core theme for your award winning movie?

“Loktak Lake is the centre of all our folk songs, stories, traditions etc. Also it is a very unique eco-system where people live on huts built on floating biomass. It acts as a metaphor of the life in Manipur which is so unpredictable. It was the perfect setup for my film and later the volatile situation in the lake almost became the premise of the film.”

Do you think the use of the Magic Realism narra tive technique made the story more vivid?

“Magic realism has always been part of our daily narratives.”

Anything interesting coming up?

“I will be shooting my next feature film soon.”

As we can see, there are not much movies in India dealing with Northeast. How important it is to highlight the issues of the Northeast through the medium of cinema? To what extent, you think, it will be successful?

“Cinema is the most important tool of communication with a universal language. Also with the advent of digital medium I am very positive about the future of Northeast cinema.”

Message for our readers

Believing is everything…Believe in yourself…Believe in others…And believe me we will have a great year. Happy New Year 2018…

The Euphonious Adjudicator

Representing the nation at the international arena is always a blessed achievement. Even though we all dream to be at the centre stage of world’s attention and work hard to achieve our dreams, but only a handful among these chasers take the final leap. We won’t say this as the final destination for Shilong’s 24-year-old Ibarisha Lyngdoh- one of the sopranos of world famous Shillong Chamber Choir, but representing India as one of the judges at the 4th Asia Pacific Choir Games & Grand Prix of Nations Colombo 2017 is definitely a moment of pride, not just for Meghalaya but for the entire country as well.

Ibarisha is the first student of Neil Nongkynrih- founder of Shillong Chamber Choir. Her voice has a mystical touch and she can sing in various languages including Assamese, English, French, German, Khasi and Latin. She first shot to fame when she gave a solo recital in Switzerland at the age of 13.

The 24-year-old soloist was invited by the INTERKULTUR Organisation, the world’s leading organiser of international choir competitions and festivals after the organization regarded her as a successful and accomplished soloist of the Shillong Chamber Choir. She was the only Indian representative and she worked alongside jury members from Britain, Norway, the US, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Myanmar and Philippines.

In an address to the media post her selection, Ibarisha said, “It’s an honour and most of all a special moment in my career as a musician. Adjudicating is definitely a rare and yet difficult position for me to be in. I am more than certain that I will come back home enriched with new knowledge through this experience.”

In the 4th Asia Pacific Choir Games 2017 held in Colombo, overall eight choir groups participated from India. These were KC Lights (Meghalaya), the Nagaland Chamber Choir, the Ao Naga Choir (both Nagaland), the Mizo Cardinal Choir (Mizoram), the Salvation Singers (Mumbai), Beat Choir , the Madras Musical Association Choir and the Sargam Choir (all Chennai).

Netting into Record Books

Aizawl FC, founded in 1984 in Aizawl, made history in 2017 when it became the first ever football club from the Northeast to win the coveted I-League on April 30, 2017.

AFC’s Creation

The club was formed by Benjamin Khiangte. Having visited Spain and other European nations, Khiangte was very much inspired by the European leagues.

Upon his return, Khiangte discovered that football was exclusively a public-sector pastime. Miffed by the existence of only government-run teams and Mizoram Football Association (MFA), Khiangte initiated a one-man rebellion against the MFA which culminated in him founding Aizawl FC in 1984.

The visionary level of Khiangte was much ahead of his time. He brought branded jerseys from abroad for his players to wear at a time when kit sponsorship was an alien concept to football in India. This was an effort towards making his players feel as close to professional footballers as possible.

However, Mizoram’s football scenario failed to flourish even though the sport was the state’s most popular choice. As the national league headed towards professionalism, Mizoram remained an amateur state.

Eventually, by around 1998, AFC slowly drifted into oblivion.

Turning Point

It was 2012, the fate of AFC changed as they were officially certified by the All India Football Federation in order to participate in the I-League 2nd Division, the second tier of football in India.

With this a new chapter for Aizawl Football Club started as they officially become professional.

Achievements so far

In September 2012 AFC participated in 2012 Indian Federation Cup Qualifiers. Finally, the team qualified for I League 2nd Division after its second attempt.

In 2015, the team won I-League 2nd Division and as a result they participated in India’s top-tier football tournament I-League in 2015–16.

On 30 April 2017, Aizawl won the 2016–17 I-Leagues and became the first team from Northeast India to win the league.

The Runway Star

Ketholeno Kense from Nagaland gained the spotlight once again by grabbing the ‘Vogue and Colours Infinity Young Achievers Award’ 2017 held at Mumbai. This Dimapur beauty has been making waves in the fashion industry with her bold and classy attitude.

What started as a hobby for Kense took her to the pinnacle and she became the Kingfisher Calendar Girl in 2014. Kense has been steadily moving up the ladder, simultaneously wowing us with her stunning appearances on the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar India, Elle and a couple of editorial of some other top notch glam magazines. She racked up the cover of Vogue September 2016 alongside Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Beneath this glam diva avatar, there’s a down to earth girl who wants to enjoy the simple moments and is happy to focus her ambitions on fashion. Even though she has worked with many big names like Atsu Sekhose, Tarun Tahiliani, this runway star feels most comfortable in a pair of denim and a tee.

Coming from a humble background, Kense completed her graduation in economics. Being the tallest girl in her class, her friends and classmates shoved her to take part in beauty contests. Thanks to those buddies, a supermodel is born!

When it comes to walks, Kense’s elegance and strong ramp presence belies her age. This classic Naga beauty delivers her best even in front of the photographers giving them the perfect shots every time she poses.

The Green Warrior

Omi Gurung, who is popularly known as ‘Green Man of Sikkim’ is a renowned fashion designer and entrepreneur of Northeast India. Born and bred in Gangtok, Omi holds a degree in fashion designing and post-graduate diploma in journalism from Bangalore University.

• Felicitated as one of the heroes (achievers) of Northeast at ‘Arunodoi Northeast Students and Youth Summit 2017’.

• The Telegraph Northeast Excellence Award

• Young Naturalist award

• Most Creative Designer Collection Award at Vogue Mystique Designer Awards 2006.

Major turn of my life came in the year, 2013, says Omi during a tete-e-tete with NET.

“In 2013, with an aim to promote green lifestyle and propagate sustainable consumption, I started my earth-friendly boutique ‘Green Gangtok’, a first of its kind in Sikkim. It houses an array of exciting fashionable green choices in apparels, accessories, artefacts and body products which are natural, up cycled, sustainable and purely made in India.”

Before, starting his own venture, Omi worked as creative head for a design studio and as fashion editor for a publication in Bangalore.

Eco-friendly designing

According to Omi, being an earth child we all are automatically connected with nature.

“My waste is my responsibility. I feel household waste is a lifestyle problem and you can make your life healthier, happier and simpler by embracing small positive lifestyle changes, it’s not a rocket science.” he added.

Witnessing people throwing tons of garbage every day, Omi thought to aware them about civic sense. Thus he used creativity and work to spread the green message about household waste management.

Omi is currently working on WEAR— Waste Environment and Reuse. It is a social action proj ect to educate and encourage people to reduce textile waste.

“Fashion Industry is one of the largest polluting industries in the world and one of the largest consumers of water. As an individual, best thing we can do for our planet is to keep our clothes in use longer and avoid them being thrown into the landfills too early. It is the small individual decisions that can bring about big changes,” he stressed.

Further speaking to NET, Omi said, “We have already collaborated with designers and artisans from different parts of India to reinterpret Indian art and craft in a contemporary style. I would be more than happy to collaborate with artisans, social entrepreneurs, NGOs and social organizations from other states of Northeast.”

Government’s Support

When asked about the kind of support he received from both Union and Sikkim government, he said, “I have not received any financial aid or grant from State or Central government. As an individual agent of change I am doing my bit for the environment, spreading the green message.”

Message

Cherish your more and be part of a positive change to help reduce waste before it’s too late for our environment. Be a conscious consumer!

Aspiring Kick-Boxer

The dialogue of movie Dangal, ‘Humaari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke’ which was actually used for the girls of Haryana aptly suits the girls of Tripura as year after year the girls are becoming the state’s pride. After Dipa Karmakar, now Nishtha Chakraborty has made the state proud by lifting gold at Federation Cup and bronze at Asian- Kickboxing Championship.

Born and brought-up in Agartala, Nishtha since childhood was fond of various sporting activities such as athletics, badminton, swimming etc. However, swimming was her favourite.

“As I grew up it became difficult for me to continue with sports along with studies so it was after 10th board exam when I began my swimming again,” she shared.

Nishtha’s encounter with Martial arts happened after Class X examination.

“There was a time when I used to do martial arts in the morning and swimming in the evening. But after classes began, it became tough to continue both. However, I chose martial arts over swimming,” she adds on.

Continuing with martial arts, Nishtha’s Coach Pinaki Chakraborty realised her strength in kick-boxing- which is also a form of martial arts- and accordingly he trained her.

“My coach sent me for my first nationals held in Vishakhapattanam where I won silver medal. The medal boosted me and I started loving kickboxing more,” she shared. For Nishtha, the decision to take up kickboxing was not tough with support from every quarter.

“Family support has played a big role in my life. My family is the pillar of my success,” she added.

Achievements

• Gold at Federation cup 2017 in Delhi.

• Silver in light contact (-65kg) and bronze in kick light event (-65kg) at Asian championship in Turkmenistan Ashgabat.

• Gold at National championship in Raipur.

• 5th position at World championship in Hungary.

The year 2017

“2017 was the result of my excessive hard work of last four years. No doubt it was challenging and hard but it was also happening for me,” she said.

Government’s Support

“Government has supported me and is still supporting directly and indirectly in various ways,” she asserted.

Message

Youths of Northeastern region are not in the exposure yet but we are slowly progressing. So I would say if you believe in yourself then nothing in this world can stop you from anything. Be strong and positive.