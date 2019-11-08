NET Bureau

The second round of Sarkar Aapke dwar cum Jan sunwai camp for the year 2019-20 of Tawang district was today held at Shobur Upper primary School under Tawang Circle. This camp covered five villages viz.Tsaikhar, Gomkang ,Yusum, Shobur , Kangteng and also few other hamlets.

Shri Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang also attended and inaugurated the camp as Chief guest alongwith I/c DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering, senior public leaders, Officers and officials from around 32 Govt. Departments.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang expressed his gratitude to Present Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for initiating Sakar Apke dwar camps, enabling villagers to avail the benefits of Govt. machinery at their doorstep. I had the opportunity to attend 1st SAKD Camp at Mago one of the most interior village, last month he informed. Educate your children to be good citizens, education is the only key which can bring enlightenment and social changes. An educated farmer can grow better agricultural crops, we need to give better skill development and character building education to our younger generations. He appreciated the Villagers of Tsaikhar-Yusum area for growing good number of vegetables and bringing it to market, we should not leave our traditional source of family’s income that is agriculture. MLA Tawang further assured the villagers to provide solar fencing keeping in view the menace of wild boar and other wild animals destroying the crops grown by villagers for last many years causing loss to farmers and also demoralizing villagers from agricultural works. Shri Tsering Tashi appealed the villagers to maintain peace and harmony among each other, elections are over and with this we have to forget our personal differences, elections will come and go but we have to live in the same society, and we are all interdependent on each other. Without peace there cannot be any development. After his address MLA Tawang Shri Tsering Tashi felicitated the school toppers from classes I to VIII of Shobur upper primary School.

Earlier in his welcome address I/C DC Tawang Shri Lobsang Tsering, spoke on the importance of education and benefits of Sarkar apke dwar camp, and asked the villagers to avail optimum benefit from this camp where they can avail all the services of govt offices at their doorstep. He recalled the old school building of Shobur Upper primary school which was not in very good shape when he was posted in Tawang as circle Officer. The school has now good concrete infrastructure with all the modern facilities.

In this Camp Registration for Chief Ministers Arogya Arunachal yojana(CMAAY)old age, widow pension, HIV Counselling, Nicotine and sugar level checking issuance and surrender of Ration card, collection of electricity bills, Selling of subsidized LED bulbs and Plastic crates, issuance of birth certificate, ST/PRC certificate, Driving license, Marriage certificate, ADHAR Registration were done.