The Start-Up Stories

December Edition, Entrepreneurship, Kingson Chingakham

Initiating an idea, starting a new venture and sustaining it for long come with a lot of challenges. The biggest challenge, however, is to survive the initial phase. While most fade away with time, only a few manage to cement themselves. Northeast Today caught up with three startups from the region that have proven that they are here to stay and not fade away.

Founded by 23-year-old Hironmoy Gogoi of Sivasagar (Assam) on 2016, Gaon Ka Khana (GKK) is a food-tech start-up that began as an initiative to serve the interests of the disadvantaged people. It is the first online marketplace enabling certified users to sell foods, traditional attires, and vegetables by setting up a home market and to offer home stay for travellers.

For those who cannot afford to set up shop to sell their products or for those who have to struggle in streets to sell their products, GKK offers opportunities to become entrepreneur right from the comfort of their homes. GKK helps in driving customers to the doorsteps of the sellers and even have the option to deliver their products at the customer end too.

“Today we have four units in Assam and associate units in Maharashtra. Now we are planning to enter Delhi. There were many challenges but I didn’t quit and kept living my dream each flying day,” says Hironmoy.

GKK is aiming to create 3000 jobs across Assam as soon as possible. This start-up is currently upgrading the technical project to add more features which will allow visitors to find nearest service centres of GKK online with just a click across Assam. So far, Hironmoy has bagged two national and regional awards and also an international award.

OGO is a car and bike taxi app, which was founded in Guwahati (Assam) by Rahul Sharma and Partha Saikia in July, 2017. Before starting this company, Rahul and Partha were involved in Election Campaign Management. Thereafter, in 2016, they co-founded a self drive car and bike sharing company named “Awe Rides”. It is currently operational in Guwahati, Pune and Chandigarh. Awe Rides was awarded as one of the best start-ups of the Northeast by Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship in January 2017.

“For the passengers, bike taxis are much faster and cheaper than the four-wheelers. College students, working professionals or full time bike riders who own bikes and proficient in bike riding can earn decent income with the help of OGO. Joining is easy and the registration is done usually within 15-20 minutes followed by a short training session,” says Rahul while speaking about the start-up

“The app-based taxi market is monopolised. These companies have surge pricing adding financial burden to the passengers, the drivers are also harassed through high commission model. OGO launched its service with No Price Surge Model. OGO charges daily Fee of Rs 100 to the Taxi Drivers unlike other taxi aggregators which charges around Rs 500. For Bike Taxi, OGO charges in a reducing commission model which reduces the commission when the income of the Riders increases,” says Partha.

“In a three-month-old startup, when you are doing more than 1000 trips per day, then operational and technical issues are bound to happen. Dealing with these issues is entirely a new dimension of learning for both our operations team and the tech team,” says Rahul while speaking on operational and technical issues. OGO has already launched its services in Nagaon and it will soon be expanding its roots.

Ilandlo is an e-commerce website based in Dimapur (Nagaland), founded by Imtisunup Longchar and Lipokjungla Ozukum. It hosts products of different categories- books, food, clothing and accessories, crafts, home and lifestyle merchandises. It works on a commission- based model where the seller gets the maximum value of their product. It also provides support to the vendors in maintaining quality content as well as a standard packaging system by offering affordable packaging solutions. The products undergo quality checks at the fulfillment centre where the final packaging is done before dispatching the orders.

Speaking about its beginning, Lipokjungla said, “A humble beginning from our home office, investing with our meager savings, we started creating everything ourselves- starting from market research, creating the website, acquiring vendors, product photography, inventory management and delivering orders. It is the four Ps of Ilandlo’s start-up story- Passion with a Purpose, Persevering with Patience that we believe has brought us this far.”

“As we look back to the initial days, our story comes as a challenging one because it was a fairly new concept, especially for attracting vendors. With regular interaction, encouragements and assistance, we have seen many individuals and self-help groups growing with us, expanding their product line with improved packaging and labelling systems, pricing strategies and sales,” adds on Imtisunup.

Ilandlo sees huge growth in the region and expects to compete with other existing e-commerce portals across the country.