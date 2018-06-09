Theatre Artiste Sukracharya Rabha Passes Away

A pall of gloom descended among the theatre lovers of the state after the sudden death of renowned theatre artiste from Assam Sukracharya Rabha. Rabha passed away on Friday night due to massive cardiac arrest. He was 41.

According to his family member, the actor-cum-director was found unconscious in the bathroom and was rushed to a private hospital in Goalpara. Post reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Rabha gained fame for his innovative open air festival. The theatre festival titled ‘Under the Sal Tree’ is held inside a forest in Goalpara district in mid-December.

His theatre group, Badungduppa, a rural-based theatre centre at his village was established in 1998.

He has directed several plays in Rabha, Bodo and Nepali languages.