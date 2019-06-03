Thenzawl: The Magnificent Land of Cascades

Himashree Das

Thenzawl is one of the most exotic places in Mizoram located in Serchhip district. It is an important center for the traditional Mizo handloom industry. Thenzawl is located 90 km away from Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram. Initially, it was a dense forest with lots of wild animals. After 1961, the forest cover was cleared, cultivated and then inhabited by the people and initially, a village was established in 1963. Lalngurchhina was the last chief of Thenzawl. It was only in 1963 that a village was established. It became much bigger as villages came together at Thenzawl during the 1966 Mizo National Front Uprising. According to the 2001 census, Thenzawl had a population of 5,519. It is mostly famous for wildlife heritage and adventure. It is basic famous attractions Thenzawl are- Vantawng Falls, Thenzawl deer park. The place is also surrounded by valleys and meadows which are exceedingly beautiful.

Vantawng Falls is the highest waterfall in the state of Mizoram. It is ranked 13th among the highest waterfalls in the country. It is a two-tiered waterfall that falls from a height of 229 m. The waterfall is locally called the Vantawng Khawhthla and is very close to Thenzawl. It is 30 km from Serchhip and 137 km from Aizawl. It is located in the Vanva river. It is believed that the waterfall is named after Vantawng who was an excellent swimmer and could hover in the perilous water like a fish. It is a two-tiered waterfall that falls from a height of 229 mt. It is very close to Thenzawl. The tourism department has created a view tower close by and restricts people from going close to the fall.

It is only recently, about 50 years back that the forest cover of Thenzawl was reduced and man started inhabiting the place. This is the reason that many deer were frequently spotted in the area. The Thenzawl Deer Park was created to give a protected home to the deer and is a must visit place in Thenzawl. They are kept in their natural environment, and only the boundaries are protected. Tourists can visit the Thenzawl Deep Park and see these pretty animals quite close. Thenzawl Deer Park is located close to the village and tourists staying in the village can easily walk to the park. Today, the Thenzawl Deer Park has about 17 deer out of which 11 are female, and 6 are male. They are kept in their natural environment, and only the boundaries are protected.

How to reach Thenzawl?

There are at present 3 means of transport to reach Thenzawl.

By train, the nearest railway station to Thenzawl is in Silchar located about 266 kilometres from the southern city of Assam. Though Silchar has a small railway station, it is connected to Agartala and Lumding on narrow gauge lines. Tourists travelling in train from Guwahati will first have to stop at Lumding and take a connecting train to reach Silchar.

By air, The Lengpui Airport at Aizawl is the closest airhead to Thenzawl. It takes about one hour to reach the village from Aizawl town. It is directly connected to Kolkata, Guwahati, Agartala, and Imphal.

By Road National Highway 54 covers through the length and breadth of Mizoram. Tourists can use this to reach Thenzawl from Aizawl. The distance between the capital city of Mizoram and Thenzawl is 43 km, and it takes about an hour to reach.

Thenzawl is among those places which are the hidden gems of the northeast. It remains to a great extent unexplored. However, the place is covered with a lot of natural abundance and beauty. The place is full of wildlife which is worth watching to see. Such an exotic place needs to show to people who are the worshippers of nature, therefore, this article is written with this positive motive.