There is Growing Perception that the Present Govt is a Performing One: Khandu

There is a growing perception among the people of the state especially among the youth that the present government is a performing one, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in his maiden visit at Geku.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM said in the last two years, work culture in the state has seen great improvement. He said the increase in state’s financial resources from mere Rs 900 crore to Rs 1600 crore within two years is a testimony to this fact. He thanked the state govt employees for bringing out such performance and said the state government is aiming to achieve the target of Rs 2000 crore-revenue generation in the next financial year.

The Chief Minister said the state government is slowly moving toward decentralization by empowering the institution of the Deputy Commissioner. A district level society under the DCs for health, education and Agri&Allied sectors will be formed, which will take care of all the requirements of the district. Earlier all the needs of the district were decided from Itanagar that resulted in corruption leading to a complete mismatch between the grassroots needs and fulfilment in addressing those needs.

He further exhorted the DCs to play active role in ensuring that the benefits of the important flagships programmes reach the intended beneficiaries. He especially urged them to transfer all the benefits through the DBT mode and to maintain PFMS accounts.

The Chief Minister said the state government is also taking concrete steps in successful implementation of state budget. He said the success of the budget lies not only in its preparation but also in its successful implementation. He said all the legislators, top govt officers, DCs will have important role to play in its implementation. Guidelines has been prepared defining the roles and functions and a conference will be held on June 8-9 next for all the elected and govt officials to familiarize them with their roles.

Speaking on the education sector, the Chief Minister said the state has marginally improved its performance in the Class XII CBSE exams. He said the state’s performance improved marginally from 39% to 44.33%. Tawang, however has seen better performance with average pass percentage of 74% and has consecutively performed better than rest of Arunachal in the last two years. He, however, said the performance especially in the Adi belt is very poor and urged the community to take measures to improve. Attributing such dismal performance to arbitrary upgradation of schools without the creation of posts of teachers, the CM said more than 1000 posts of teachers has been created during his government, which will be filled up soon.

Responding to public memorandum, the Chief Minister assured immediate sanctioning of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). He also assured for cabinet approval to upgradation of Geku EAC to Sub-Divisional Headquarter and asked the DC Upper Siang to forward the matter immediately to the state govt. To alleviate the poor power scenario, the CM assured funding for construction a 500KW mini hydel over river Sikken. He also promised funding for a cultural centre and asked the DC for site selection and to recommend the proposal through SIDF. On demand for two-lane highway for Yingkiong-Geku-Komkar, the CM assured to take up the matter with MoRTH or the DONER.

On hydropower issue in the Siang basin, the CM said the government will never work against the will of the people. The government will take up hydropower projects only when people themselves feel the need for it. On allegations that the govt is secretly moving ahead with the hydropower, the CM said it is in the capacity of none to take up such big projects without being caught or noticed.

Also allaying the rumours of state BJP having alliance with the National People’s Party (NPP), the CM said NPP is an alliance member of NEDA but has no alliance with state BJP as it has no single MLA in the state. He further said state BJP will have no pre-poll alliance with any party and is confident of winning all the 60 seats.

State BJP President Tapir Gao, Health Minister Alo Libang and local MLA Olom Panyang also spoke. Earlier in the morning, the CM inaugurated a tourist lodge and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) whose foundation stone was laid by former CM late Dorjee Khandu in 2008.