There will be 15 trustees in Ram Mandir Trust, one will always be from Dalit community: Shah

NET Bureau

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Ram Janambhoomi Trust announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have 15 trustees out of which one will always be from the Dalit community. Taking on to twitter, the Home minister congratulated Modi “for such an unprecedented decision” that strengthens social harmony. “There will be 15 trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, of which 1 will always be from Dalit community. For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank PM Narendra Modi.” (The tweet translated from Hindi to english read).

The home minister said the trust will be independent to take every decision related to the temple and 67 acres of land will be transferred to it.

“I fully believe that the waiting of millions of people for centuries will be over soon and they will be able to pay obeisance to Lord Shri Ram in his grand temple at his birthplace,” he said.