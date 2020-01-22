Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 22 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Thermal Screening of passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong at 7 airports across India

Thermal Screening of passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong at 7 airports across India
January 22
11:59 2020
NET Bureau

Thermal Screening of passengers arriving from China including Hong Kong has expanded to seven airports in view of threat of Novel Corona Virus Disease in Wuhan, China. These airports are Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin. Civil Aviation Ministry has directed for all logistics support and arrangements to be made immediately with regard to screening of passengers arriving in India from China including Hong Kong.

The Ministry has called for immediate implementation of the action plan and strict adherence by identified airports and all concerned airlines. In order to facilitate early isolation, in-flight announcements to be made by the airlines requesting passengers with history of fever and cough and history of travel to Wuhan City in last 14 days. All passengers and crew who are healthy should be allowed to continue their onward journey. If the ill passenger or crew member is confirmed as a probable case of Wuhan Corona Virus, public health authorities should be notified about the contacts using the Passenger Locator Form.

Source: News On Air

