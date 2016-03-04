These Fitness Bands Will Help You Get Ripped in No Time!

As life gets more and more hectic with every passing day, the need to find time for some exercise or physical activity has diminished to a point where people feel that 10-20 minutes of activity each day is good. However, for the fitness conscious there are some amazing products that have arrived in the form of blessing from technology in itself.

Here are some fitness bands that are available in India to help you get ripped in no time at all.

1. Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Gen)

A smartwatch and fitness band bundled into one, the Motorola Moto 360 (2nd Gen) is a complete package in offering. An advancement from the first version of the smartwatch, the 2nd Generation edition has the same build as the previous generation with vast improvements in performance and potential.

You can get updates without any interruptions and also keep track of the number of steps you take with constant check on the calories and heart rate.

2. GOQii Life Fitness Band

The personal fitness tracker that you can wear around your wrists, GOQii Life Fitness Band comes with subscription plans which give a user access to a personal trainer. The personal trainer will take the user through a personalized fitness program that will help the person get fit.

The band can connect wirelessly to a smartphone to give updates and keep track of the fitness of an individual. The fitness band is compatible with most of the smartphones.

3. Xiaomi Mi Band

The Xiaomi Mi Band has created a huge uproar with its incredible price point of Rs 799 (on the Mi website). The IP67 certification makes the band even more stable and desirable. It can be connected with devices that run on both Android OS and iOS.

It keeps track of the steps that are taken, heart beat and calories burnt. Stats are instantly sent to the smartphone that is linked to the band. A handy band to have, the Xiaomi Mi Band goes out of stock as soon as it goes on sale.

4. Fitbit Charge HR

The activity tracking fitness band, Fitbit Charge HR tracks the heart rate automatically with the continuous twist of arms. The band is a comfortable fit for anyone who wants a tracker to accurately keep track of important body counts.

Real time stats of exercises can be got from the device. There is also a mode to record workouts in case you find them interesting.

5. YU Fit

The YU Televentures has come up with a fitness band of their own, the YU Fit. At an affordable price of Rs 999, the fitness band looks like the Mi Band and has most functionalities of the Mi device as well.

The basic tracking needed for a fit body are done by the device and this includes heart rate tracking, calories burnt and steps taken in a day.