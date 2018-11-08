Thick smog in Delhi the day after Diwali

NET Bureau

Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday woke up to a thick smog the day after Diwali celebrations in the region. The overall Air Quality Index at 6 am was at 325 and worsened to 350 by 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. Both values lie in the “very poor” category, which poses a risk of respiratory illness, according to the board.

The air quality on Thursday was the worst of the year. The surge in pollution level was caused by bursting of firecrackers on Wednesday, leading to the formation of a smoky layer across Delhi-NCR, authorities said.

Air quality index in almost all areas of Delhi peaked at 500 in the last 24 hours – the maximum possible number. On an international scale too, the real-time index at multiple places including Anand Vihar was at the maximum possible value of 999 early on Thursday, according to aqicn.org.

Unlike aqicn.org, the index calculated by the CPCB is based on a 24-hour average of air quality. The scale used by aqicn.org categorises an air quality index of over 300 as “hazardous”.

There were several violations of the Supreme Court order on firecrackers, with people bursting fireworks outside of the two-hour limit mandated by the court. The court had also instructed that only “green fireworks” be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. Violations of the order were reported from across the NCR – at Mayur Vihar Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Lutyens Delhi, IP extension, Dwarka, and Noida Sector 78 among other places, according to PTI.

The Delhi Police has registered more than 100 First Information Reports in connection with bursting firecrackers. Six people have been arrested.