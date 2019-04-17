Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Third Gender Voters Turn out Low in First Phase of LS Polls

Third Gender Voters Turn out Low in First Phase of LS Polls
April 17
11:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

 The turnout among voters belonging to the ‘third gender’ was very low in the five Lok Sabha constituencies of the State which went to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

 Only 11 out of the total 154 electors who are registered as belonging to the third gender in the five constituencies exercised their franchise during the April 11 election.

As against an average overall turnout of 78.27 percent in the five constituencies, the polling percentage recorded for the third gender electorate stood at only 7.14 percent.

Of the 31 third gender electors in Tezpur constituency, only one (or 3.22 percent) voted.

In Kaliabor, only seven (or 15.22 percent) of the 46 registered third gender electorate cast their votes.

Only one out of the total seven (or 14.29 percent) electors of the third gender cast his vote in Jorhat constituency.

Of the 28 third gender electors in Dibrugarh constituency, only one (or 3.57 percent) voted.

Similarly, in Lakhimpur constituency, only one (or 2.38 percent) out of the 42 registered third gender electors voted in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
LS PollsThird Gender
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.