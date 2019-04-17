Third Gender Voters Turn out Low in First Phase of LS Polls

NET Bureau

The turnout among voters belonging to the ‘third gender’ was very low in the five Lok Sabha constituencies of the State which went to the polls in the first phase on April 11.

Only 11 out of the total 154 electors who are registered as belonging to the third gender in the five constituencies exercised their franchise during the April 11 election.

As against an average overall turnout of 78.27 percent in the five constituencies, the polling percentage recorded for the third gender electorate stood at only 7.14 percent.

Of the 31 third gender electors in Tezpur constituency, only one (or 3.22 percent) voted.

In Kaliabor, only seven (or 15.22 percent) of the 46 registered third gender electorate cast their votes.

Only one out of the total seven (or 14.29 percent) electors of the third gender cast his vote in Jorhat constituency.

Of the 28 third gender electors in Dibrugarh constituency, only one (or 3.57 percent) voted.

Similarly, in Lakhimpur constituency, only one (or 2.38 percent) out of the 42 registered third gender electors voted in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Source: The Assam Tribune