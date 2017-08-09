Third National Handloom Day Celebrated in Manipur

The Third National Handloom Day Celebration was held at City Convention Centre recently. The observance function was jointly organised by Development Commissioner for Handlooms Weavers’ Service Centre, Imphal under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles.

Chief guest and state government minister Biswajit maintained that Manipuri weavers are talented and the handloom products designed by them are in demand outside the state. He said the state governemnt is well aware of the hardships faced by Manipuri weavers and need for promoting handloom products to boost economy of the state.

He said the state government is planning to open a stall in New Delhi with an aim to showcase the unique beauty of handloom products designed by Manipuri weavers and promote them both at the national and international level.

The minister emphasised on the need for taking up steps to sell handloom products of the state through online. As part of the event, Biswajit released the Compendium of Handlooms and Textiles. Prizes to the Best Performing Handloom Clusters of Manipur were also handed over to Andro Cluster and Yarou Bamdiar Cluster. The prize carries a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a citation.

Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited Chairman Rajen Singh presided over the observance function. Officials of the department and individual weavers and from different clusters were present at the occasion.

