This Sikh Cop is Winning Hearts for Saving Muslim Man from Mob Attack

A Sikh police officer is garnering respect and affection on social media for saving a Muslim man from allegedly being mob lynched. A video of the cop, Gagandeep Singh is doing the rounds on social media, with people hailing his bravery.

While some of the people on Twitter applauded Singh’s act and his commitment towards his work, many called him ‘real hero.’

“I saw the video where that Sikh officer protects the man in Uttarakhand from the mob. Without getting into the issue for which the mob was after him, I think the officials did a good job there. You don’t see Indian police officers doing this, often,” a Twitter user said.

Another person said, “Look at the #hatred in the eyes of the mob that is peddling #my religion and portraying it in a bad light……Kudos to the young Sikh Police Officer Who Saved Muslim Man From Mob.”

One of the Twitter users, Kirpa Kaur termed the act of the policemen as ‘inspirational’ act.

“Gagandeep Singh, an Inspiration. Minority himself (Sikh) he stood up and a protected Muslim man from Hindutva (Hindu extremist) mob threatening to kill him and his Hindu for dating. Killings have been regular w/ PM Modi’s reign. Singh received threats frm Hindutva for doing this,” she tweeted.

In the video, Singh was seen surrounded by the crowd, who were attacking the Muslim man, who was found with a Hindu girl at a temple in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar.

-ANI