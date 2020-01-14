‘This Vasco Da Gama Gun will win World War 4′: Pak Minister trolled for threatening to retaliate against Indian Army

NET Bureau

Pakistani politician and former journalist, Mushtaq Minhas reacted to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s statement on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Twitter last night, but was trolled for the humorous picture he posted along with the tweet.

Minhas tweeted a picture of him holding a duck-hunt gun, wearing joggers and a hat that begged to be laughed at. The caption had Twitterati mocking Minhas and his puny attempt at getting back at COAS Naravane.

Minhas wrote on twitter, “General Manoj Mukund Naravane we are waiting.” His tweet suggested that Pakistan is ready to retaliate any attack from India.

Last Saturday, Army Chief General MM Naravane had said that if the Indian government wants, PoK will be part of India. Naravane said, “there is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we’ll take appropriate action.”

Soon after Naravane’s comment, Pakistan’s Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) official Twitter handle had also sent out a tweet saying that the Indian COAS’ comments are “are routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil.”

The tweet also claimed that Pakistan is “fully prepared to respond to any act of Indian aggression.”

Source: Free Press Journal