Those Booked by CBI in Education Scam Will Prove Innocence in Court: Mukul

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma said on Friday that those booked in alleged manipulation of score sheets in the recruitment of teachers in 2008-09, will prove innocence in the court of law and that he has faith in judiciary.

Acting on the orders of the Meghalaya High Court, the CBI had booked Meghalaya’s PWD minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and state’s Additional Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew over alleged manipulation of score sheets in the recruitment of teachers in 2008-09.

The CBI registered the FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal breach of trust against Lyngdoh, who was the then education minister and Thangkhiew, a 1984-batch IAS officer, who was the then principal secretary education.

“(The) Law will take its own course. They (accused) will prove they are innocent,” Chief Minister Mukul Sangma told reporters at the sideline of a program of the party.

He said, “The concerned officer and the minister will know how to defend for themselves and proof to the world their innocence. We have to have faith in our judiciary system.

The Chief Minister was attending a program of the Congress where the newly appointed state president took over the reign of the party from veteran Congress leader DD Lapang.

Ampareen Lyngdoh, who is PWD minister, on the other hand said the registering of the case by the CBI was a “well-calculated move” just when the polls are round the corner.

“It is a well-calculated move. I am ready to face any probe. I too want justice and it is my desire to see the closure of the case (at the earliest),” she told PTI.

She also informed that the CBI did not interrogate even as the CBI had presented a 107-page report to the Court. The additional chief secretary was not available for comments.

-PTI