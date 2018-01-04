Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 04 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Those Missed in Assam’s NRC Will be Included: Rajnath Singh

Those Missed in Assam's NRC Will be Included: Rajnath Singh
January 04
16:40 2018
Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday assured the Lok Sabha that no one will be left out from the citizens’ register that is readied in Assam, after Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy alleged the Bengali population in the state was not being registered.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Roy termed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam a “conspiracy to drive out the Bengali population”.

Rajnath Singh, who was in the House at that time, however, dismissed the allegation. “This is a baseless allegation that they are trying to throw someone out. If someone’s name has been missed, it will be included in the list,” he said.

He said so far 1.9 crore names have been included in the first draft of the register. According to reports over three crore applicants had applied for it.

The first draft was released on the midnight of December 31, which was the time frame for the publication of the NRC set by the Supreme Court.

-PTI

Assam NRC, NRC, Rajnath Singh
