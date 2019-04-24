Those responsible for Sri Lanka blasts anti-human, anti-God said Religious leaders in Delhi

NET Bureau

A group of Muslim organisations and Christian leaders in New Delhi unanimously condemned the deadly Sri Lanka serial bombings and appealed to the government and probe agencies across the globe to be more vigilant in order to prevent such incidents. Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club, Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, proposed to send a delegation of religious leaders to the neighbouring country to offer aid and condolences to the bereaved families.

The leaders said that such terror activities are planned to “cause divide between people of various faiths and communities”. “We hope that Sri Lankan Government will properly enquire the matter and stern action will be taken against those who are guilty,” they said.

A resolution passed by the leaders stated: “We, the peace-loving people, drawn from all faiths and communities condemn unequivocally the dastardly act with no ifs and buts. The persons and the groups responsible for the serials blasts are anti-human, anti-God and anti-civilization,”

It added, “They are incarnation of most heinous and devilish forces on the earth. To associate them with any faith would be most sacrilegious to the faith itself. Therefore, the people of all faiths must disown and condemn such barbarous individuals and groups. It is our duty that we must expose them and banish them from the civilized society.”

The leaders also said such acts are all the more gruesome “if launched under the garb of religious and holy mission”. “It is the prime most duty of all faith leaders to stand up and use all resources at their hands to cleanse the society of this most heinous evil,” the statement said.

More than 320 people were killed after explosions ripped through churches and luxurious hotels across eight locations in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source: The Indian Express