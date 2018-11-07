Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 07 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Thousands Benefitted from Sarkar Apke Dwar at Sille

Thousands Benefitted from Sarkar Apke Dwar at Sille
November 07
14:12 2018
NET Bureau

Sarkar Apke Dwar was successfully conducted on Monday at the Sille. According to the Nodal Officer SK Sharma (DPO), altogether 33 government departments provided valuable services to the people of Sille and nearby areas.

Inaugurating the outreached camp the local MLA Tatung Jamoh said that Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) is a first-of-its-kind outreach programme organized by East Siang administration where various government departments set up their respective stalls/office to pass on the benefit programmes to the poor and the marginalized.

“Access to beneficial services is required to be given an expanded meaning by not confining it to access with the office building alone. Such program benefit thousands in a single day besides saving time and money of our poor people”, he added.

Jamoh appreciated the district administration in particular and all the departments as a whole for their tireless efforts.

Loksabha MP Ninong Ering who was also visiting the outreached camp, appreciated the initiative taken by the Pema Khandu led government in the state to deliver all possible government services especially to the unprivileged rural masses, he opined.

Several community leaders, government officials and GBs, student leaders of AESDSU were also present in the daylong program. All major government services, including caste and income certificates, power saving electrical items by APEDA, driving license and registration and transfer of ownership of vehicles, CMAAY, enrollment of Aadhaar and ration cards, old age pension scheme and opening of bank accounts, new LPG, water and electricity connections, demonstration of EVMs with VVPAT, awareness on food and civil supply, agriculture, horticulture and veterinary beneficial schemes, sensitization on activities of rural, social welfare, education and health and family welfare beneficial schemes and also other various Jansubidha/digital delivery services etc were provided to the people of Sille-Oyan area.

This was stated in an official release.

Story 2b

 

arunachal pradeshPasighatSarkar Apke DwarSille
