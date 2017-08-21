Tue, 22 Aug 2017

Three Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Tripura

August 21
Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the Indo-Bangla border at Puratan Rajbari area near Belonia, a police officer said on Monday.

Three Bangladeshis identified as Hossai Miah, Babul Miah and Iqbal Miah were arrested by police during patrolling in the international border area at Puratan Rahbari on Saturday last.

They were produced before the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate court in Belonia. During the court hearing Hossain Miah managed to escape, Officer-in-charge of Belonia police station, Firoz Miah said.

Superintendent of Police of South Tripura, Ipper Monchak has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

-PTI

