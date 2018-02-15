Three Countrymade Bombs Found in Tripura

Three countrymade bombs were recovered from Joypur, 5 Km from Agartala on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said.

He said the explosives were recovered by police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and added BSF had taken custody of the recovered explosive. BJP Ramnagar Mandal Prabhari Samarendra Chandra Deb, who was present on the spot while the bomb was being recovered, pointed accusing fingers on CPI(M).

Meanwhile, 51 youths armed with sticks and iron rods were arrested from Shonkhola area in Ramchandraghat constituencty in Khowai district, 50 Km from Agartala, late on Wednesday night.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Khowai) Anirban Das informed that 51 youths were proceeding towards Agartala on a mini truck from Shonkhola area and they were stopped by a flying squad of the election authority at Shonhola area around 12.45 AM last night, he told PTI.

Upon search, a large number of sticks and other such weapons were found on the truck, the police official informed. He said preliminary interrogation suggested the youths were moving with the intention of disturbing law and order situation. All 51 youths were taken into custody, but were released on Thursday on bail.

Meanwhile, a BJP activist was injured early on Thursday at when activists of opposition BJP and ruling CPI-M scuffled at Jatrapur area in Sonamura subdivision of Sipahijala district, about 60 km from Agartala. Both CPI(M) and BJP filed FIR at Jatrapur police station, Officer-in-charge, Paritosh Das said.

-PTI