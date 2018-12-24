Three-Day Dong Camping Expedition Begins on December 30

NET Bureau

With the strike of the first sun rays upon it, a small picturesque village situated in one of the easternmost parts of India lights up and thus heralds a new day for the entire nation.

Situated very close to the Indo-China border in the district of Anjaw in Arunachal Pradesh, Dong offers spectacular natural and unspoiled beauty. Dong Village is located near the point where India, China, and Myanmar meet. The village offers a spectacular view of the first rays of sunlight with the snow-capped mountains and the mesmerizing blue pine forests in the backdrop.

“We intend to introduce our activities in the state of Arunachal Pradesh which is, unfortunately, one of the least traveled, least explored the state of the country. Arunachal Pradesh boasts of some extraordinarily beautiful tourism destinations and centers for eco-tourism which needs publicity and attention from the govt. administrations as well as the public. We thus wish to introduce a creative project – ‘Rainbow Village’ at Dong Village to promote Eco-Tourism, responsible tourism and the brand of Incredible India to popularize and attract the attention of the media as well as the like-minded tourists and nature enthusiasts,” informed the organizers.

“It is with these objectives, we hereby stand to announce a 3-days long camping expedition to Dong Village on the occasion of the upcoming New Year from 30th December 2018 to 1st January 2019. To make this event beautiful and memorable we intend to paint the village and launch a Cleanliness Drive before and after camping with proper interaction and coordination with the local people of the village. With our artistic expertise, we hope to create the theme of ‘Rainbow Village’ which could be promoted to attract tourists from far and wide,” they further added.

Welcome this New Year with an experience of a lifetime and invites you to witness the First Dawn of the country at the most stunning and one of the easternmost parts of India. Registrations have opened for the same.