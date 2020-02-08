Three-day YRF-2020 | Yomgo Accord signed to conserve river

NET Bureau

Dwellers of around 7 villages surrounding this West Siang district HQs town came together under an umbrella on Friday and took an oath to conserve and safeguard Yomgo, one of the district’s most prominent rivers.

The villagers signed a treaty – Yomgo Accord -, which aims at involving all district citizens, particularly those living on the river banks to unite and work on reviving it and all its tributaries. This was on the sidelines 6th edition of Yomgo River Festival (YRF), earlier known as Siang River Festival, one of famous river carnivals of the state, which begun at Kabu, cleanest village of the district located on the right bank of the River.

“The Yomgo Accord, part of the YRF celebrations, would go a long way in spreading the message of river conservation and bring the people together to save rivers, especially Yomgo, which flows across the district,” said West Siang DC Swetika Sachan, in her address to a mammoth gathering.

“The YRF this year aimed at highlighting importance of Yomgo and how it helped in shaping cultural landscape of the region. The river has been the key thread that has linked the people who live in its vicinity by giving them unique identity which calls for celebration and documentation,” she said.

Arunachal Pradesh holds a special place in the country for its astounding diversity of culture, languages and people. With 26 major tribes and over 100 minor tribes, the state is an extremely diverse one. The Galo tribe is one of the primary tribes who have been instrumental in giving Arunachal its great cultural diversity. The YRF is a commemoration of the essence of Galo tribe and is an effort to highlight its uniqueness to the world,” Sachan said.

The YRF also focuses on expressing the identity of Galo people though various platforms of music, food and dance among others, she said, adding it is not only about merrymaking, but showcasing and promoting rich culture and nuances of Galos and promoting eco-tourism.

Celebrations of festivals such as YRF not only promote the region in & Industries Minister Tumke Bagra said. Citing an example of Himachal Pradesh, he said: “People know Himachal because it is popular among tourists. We have to make the state, West Siang in particular, popular in similarly as the state has huge tourism potentials.”

“Festivals should not be confined to merry making & handicrafts etc so that it attracts both domestic and foreign tourists.” he said and exhorted the people to be more hospitable to attract more tourists.

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini sought coordination of all to make the YRF a grand success. Advocating rural tourism, he asked the organizers to explore facilities offered by the GoAP, which would sign many MoUs to explore state tourism. We should avail such facilities and initiatives to benefit the local population,” he added. DFO Abhinav Kumar also spoke.

Earlier, the Inauguration of food stalls by Bagra marked the beginning of the festivalfollowed by display of “”Galo marriage ceremony (nyida), bamboo handicraft and ‘’ local dish (amin) making competitions.

Panel discussions on ‘Cultural tourism in rural communities-Avenue and challenges”, folk song and dance competition, etc, were other highlights of the day.

Performances from Vik Feyago (Kolkata), Omak Komut Collective & David Angu and Tribe (Arunachal), Gauley Bhai (Kalimpong) and Arko Mukherjee Collective (Kolkata) enthralled the audience in the evening. The three-day event would culminate on Sunday with Indian-American songwriter and singer Raja Kumari’s performance.

Source: The Arunachal Times