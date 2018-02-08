Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Three Garo Hills Candidates Fail Scrutiny Test for Meghalaya Polls

Three Garo Hills Candidates Fail Scrutiny Test for Meghalaya Polls
February 08
17:36 2018
NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Three candidates in Garo hills have been rejected during scrutiny of their nomination papers while all 24 sitting legislators from the region cleared the test to contest the February 27 Meghalaya polls.

The candidates whose names were rejected were aspiring to contest from Rajabala and Selsella in West Garo Hills and Mahendraganj in South-West Garo Hills district.

The lady candidate of the North East India Development Party (NEIDP), Arelitha K Sangma, failed the scrutiny test for Selsella as she did not have ten proposers for her candidature which is mandatory when contesting on a non-recognised party.

In similar fashion the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for Rajabala constituency, Milson Sangma, also had his candidature struck down after failing to introduce the required ten proposers for his candidature.

Both Arelitha K Sangma and Milson Sangma were able to introduce only a single proposer for their names.

Meanwhile, in South-West Garo Hills district, another NEIDP candidate Serazul H Kharkongor had his candidature rejected by the returning officer as he had been disqualified after the last assembly elections in 2013.

Kharkongor had unsuccessfully contested the previous state elections from Tikrikilla constituency and failed to produce his expenditure accounts to the Election Commission of India (ECI) leading to his disqualification.

There was no rejection of candidates in the constituencies of East, North and South Garo Hills districts during the scrutiny.

Garo HillsMeghalaya Polls
