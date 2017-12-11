Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Three Held at Imphal Airport with Gold Worth Rs 51 Lakh

Three Held at Imphal Airport with Gold Worth Rs 51 Lakh
December 11
20:47 2017
Three passengers were arrested on Monday at the airport in Manipur capital Imphal on the charge of smuggling after they were found to have concealed gold bars worth Rs 51 lakh in their rectums, a CISF official said.

Noor Mohammed, Azmal Hussain and Sahid Ahamed were held around 2.30 p.m. after frisking in the security hold area of the airport. They were to take an IndiGo flight to Kolkata.

“During frisking, we found the presence of some metal in the body of the three passengers, following which they revealed they had concealed two gold bars each in their rectums,” Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh told IANS.

The passengers were handed over to Customs officials, who seized six gold bars weighing approximately 1,730 gm from them, he added.

-IANS

Gold smugglingImphal Airport
