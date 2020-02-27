Three held in Imphal for extortion

NET Web Desk

Three persons were held for demanding money from the banks operating in Imphal city. The persons apprehended used the name of banned militant outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP).

As per local reports, Imphal West SP K Meghachandra told reporters that the three were arrested from Bengaluru and brought to Imphal on Tuesday. He said the trio had demanded Rs 1 crore from some banks claiming that they were from the Angamba faction of the KCP. During the investigation, it was found that one accused, S Gyaneshwor, had made the calls from Bengaluru.

Reports further informed- a State police team with the assistance of their Bengaluru counterparts arrested him and two of his associates, L Manihar and Thangjam Nandakishor, from the Gorangute Palya area in Bengaluru.